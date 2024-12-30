Aubrey Vanlandingham, a 17-year-old high school cheerleader from Texas, is facing felony charges after allegedly poisoning her rival's beloved show goat, Willie.

The shocking act of animal cruelty, which involved the use of pesticides, has ignited outrage and demands for justice from the victim's family.

A Calculated and Cruel Act

Vanlandingham, the president of Vista Ridge High School's Future Farmers of America (FFA) programme, was captured on surveillance footage entering the barn where Willie was kept.

The footage allegedly showed her restraining the six-month-old goat and forcefully administering poison with a syringe on 23 October. Hours later, Willie began convulsing and died in the arms of his 15-year-old owner.

'We were there when he passed away. My daughter was actually holding him,' the victim's mother said, per DailyMail.com. 'She admitted to poisoning him multiple times over several days. We want justice served, not just a slap on the wrist.'

A necropsy conducted by a caprine pathologist confirmed that Willie died from organophosphate intoxication caused by phosmet, a pesticide commonly used for livestock.

Investigators uncovered Vanlandingham's disturbing online searches, which included 'how much bleach kills a goat,' before she attempted to erase her search history.

Jealousy as a Motive

Vanlandingham reportedly targeted Willie out of jealousy, accusing the goat's owners of being 'cheaters' in livestock competitions.

However, the victim's mother dismissed this claim, stating, 'You can't even cheat when it comes to showing goats. From what we've deciphered, she was just really jealous.'

She also noted that the two girls had little interaction, adding, 'They weren't friends, and my daughter is a lot younger. It's all bizarre.'

From Promise to Infamy

The allegations have shocked the Vista Ridge High School community, where Vanlandingham was once a promising student and cheerleader.

She frequently shared posts on social media about her achievements, including her leadership role in the FFA and her prized goat, Lacey.

In 2023, she proudly posted about the FFA team's sixth-place win in a statewide contest, writing that she was 'so excited' to lead the programme during her senior year.

Now, these once-celebratory posts stand in stark contrast to the heinous allegations, leaving many questioning how someone with such potential could commit such an act.

Calls for Accountability

Vanlandingham was arrested on 22 November and released on a £3,900 ($5,000) bond.

She faces a felony charge of cruelty to livestock, which could lead to up to two years in prison and a fine of £7,800 ($10,000). She has been banned from attending Vista Ridge High School while the legal proceedings are underway.

The victim's family is adamant that Vanlandingham face severe consequences. 'At this point, we don't feel like she thinks she's going to be punished, and she needs to be,' the mother said. 'She needs to take ownership of what she's done.'

FFA Community Reacts

The FFA, a national organisation promoting agricultural education and leadership, expressed sadness over the incident.

Crestina Hardie, Chief Communications Officer for Leander Independent School District, stated, 'The district believes the security measures in place, including surveillance footage as well as routine supervision by agriculture science teachers, provided the evidence law enforcement needed to complete the investigation.'

Awaiting Justice

Vanlandingham is due to appear in court on 15 January.

While her attorney has expressed hope for a fair trial, the victim's family remains resolute in seeking justice. 'It's still pretty difficult for my daughter,' the mother shared. 'She definitely doesn't trust anybody at this point.'

The tragic and senseless loss of Willie has cast a shadow over the community, sparking debates about accountability and the darker side of competitiveness.

As the case progresses, many are watching closely to see if justice will be served for the young victim and her cherished pet.