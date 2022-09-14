Gisele Bundchen's views about her husband Tom Brady's decision to return for a 23rd NFL season was made clear amid rumours of an ongoing feud. The Brazilian fashion model has given the seven-time Super Bowl winner an ultimatum and told him that he needs to "be present" and prioritise his family more.

The power couple, who wed in 2009, reportedly fell out earlier this year after Brady decided to "unretire" from the NFL just 40 days after calling time on his illustrious career. An insider said that there is genuine tension between the pair, with Bunchen said to be living separately after moving out of their home in Tampa, Florida.

The former Victoria's Secret angel dampened divorce talks with a supportive message to Brady ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' opening game of the season. However, she revealed that she has concerns about the 45-year-old prolonging his career and wants him to prioritise family going forward.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," Bundchen told Elle as part of an extensive interview about her plans for the future.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Bundchen was absent for the Buccaneers' win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and it is unclear if she will attend this weekend's game against the New Orleans Saints. The Brazilian fashion model left for Costa Rica for a short spell after a fight with Brady before returning to the United States.

As it stands, the supermodel is said to be living separately in Miami with her kids Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with whom she was spotted at a water park earlier this month. She also cares for step son Jack, 15, whom Brady shares with former partner American actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bundchen have refused to comment on the ongoing feud despite rumours suggesting the couple is headed for a divorce. The quarterback remains fully focused on the Buccaneers, while the latter looks to reignite her modeling career, and continue her fight to save the environment.