Gisele Bundchen has raised questions about Tom Brady's commitment to their relationship after a cryptic reaction to a social media post. The couple, who have been married 13 years, are in the midst of a feud that could lead to divorce if recent reports are to be believed.

The Brazilian fashion model has left their family home in Tampa after a row with the quarterback, and is now living separately in Miami with their two kids. The relationship is said to be beyond repair with both now speaking to divorce attorneys to end their long union.

"She is done with their marriage," an insider close to Bündchen told People recently. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

The root cause for the marriage breaking down is said to be Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season in the NFL, just 40 days after announcing his retirement. Bundchen wanted the seven-time Super Bowl champion to put the family first, but his love for football has seen her walk out of his life.

The former Victoria's Secret angel has now hinted that Brady's commitment to their relationship was not consistent by agreeing to a social media post by Jay Shetty. The author wrote: "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

Bundchen replied to the post with a hands folded emoji - which implied that she agreed with the "On Purpose" podcast host. The Brazilian model has been spotted out and about without her wedding ring on numerous occasions, and is said to have even threatened divorce multiple times in the past.

While recent reports suggested that both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel are seeking lawyers to handle their divorce, a source close to the Brazilian has suggested that she has been speaking to an attorney for a number of months, with the topic of divorce regularly creeping up.

"Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for a while but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues," a source said.