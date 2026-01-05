Gisele Bündchen shocked the world when she announced her split from Tom Brady. The A-listers started dating in 2007 and were married two years later. In 2022, the exes released a joint statement saying that they decided to split amicably. Years after their split, Brady was linked to Alix Earle. Bündchen, on the other hand, tied the knot with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in December of last year.

Now, a past revelation from the supermodel's memoir has resurfaced, in which she gave a rare insight into her real thoughts and feelings when she first found out that Brady had fathered another woman's child just months into their relationship. She admitted she 'felt my world had been turned upside down.'

A Shock Pregnancy

Brady ended his three-year relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan in 2006. Months later, a representative for Moynahan revealed that the actress was pregnant with their child. At the time, Brady was already dating Bündchen. In her memoir Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen revealed that her world turned upside down when she learned that her then-boyfriend's ex-girlfriend was expecting.

'The very next day, the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought so much growth,' she wrote.

However, Bundchen's negative feelings about the pregnancy changed after Brady and Moynahan's son, Jack, was born. The model revealed that her heart expanded in ways she didn't think were possible.

Bundchen previously revealed that Jack awakened her desire to become a mother. She also referred to him as her 'bonus child.'

Brady's Rumoured New Romance

Bündchen's memoir, though not new, seems to be making headlines due to her past relationship with Brady. The athlete is at the centre of multiple reports regarding his alleged relationship with influencer Alix Earle. Brady and Earle were introduced to each other by a mutual friend. A source claimed that the two immediately connected, and Brady didn't want to leave Earle's side.

Other sources also described Brady and Earle as having an undeniable chemistry. However, things between the A-listers allegedly didn't progress because Earle is still reeling from the end of her relationship with Braxton Berrios.

Cryptic New Year's Posts

Brady and Earle sparked dating speculations following their social media posts. Reports revealed that they attended the same New Year's event and were photographed together. They later shared individual snaps on their Instagram account and accompanied them with cryptic captions.

'People are not beautiful for how they look or speak. They're beautiful for how they love, care, and treat others,' Brady wrote.

'Words can't describe how amazing this trip was. so grateful to @bgarlinghouse & @taragarlinghouse for hosting us & @managermyles for throwing the best nye party EVER!!!' Earle wrote.

It seems that only time will tell if Brady and Earle are really dating or not. For now, the two can simply be enjoying each other's company.