Rob Reiner has always been candid about his son Nick Reiner's mental health struggles and drug addiction problems. Now, new reports reveal that police were called to the actor's home on 'many occasions' in the years leading up to the tragedy, including for a 'welfare check,' a 'mental health call,' and a 'family battery investigation.'

It is unclear if Nick had something to do with all the incidents, but the 32-year-old continues to make headlines today, weeks after he allegedly killed his parents. A police source described the number of visits to the home as 'significant.'

A History of Police Visits

According to the Daily Mail, authorities were called twice to Rob's home in Brentwood, California, in 2019. 'There's been quite a few calls for service at the Reiner house. The West LA division of LAPD was summoned to that home on many occasions,' a source said.

The first call was made on 25 February, and it was tagged as a welfare check. Seven months later, authorities received another call from Reiner's home. This time, it was tagged as a mental health call involving a male individual. Officers later informed their supervisor that they didn't find any indication of mental illness during their visit.

In 2017, another call was made to the Reiner family home with the code BFV Invest, which means a family battery investigation.

Similar incidents happened in 2013 and 2014 when welfare checks were also made by police. However, no further details have been released by the authorities.

'Brentwood is a fairly quiet neighborhood. You don't generally get a lot of calls for service at a home. In this case, the officers had a recollection that they responded to the home on numerous occasions. It was significant, the number of times they visited that home,' the source said.

Will Nick Reiner Enter an Insanity Plea Due to Schizophrenia?

Nick was not directly mentioned in any of the reports from authorities. However, he has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the death of his parents. Rob and Michele Reiner's son was reportedly receiving schizophrenia medications prior to the death of his parents. Even though he has been diagnosed with the disease years ago, psychiatrist Dr Molly Conlon said that schizophrenia does not make people violent.

'Most people with psychosis are not violent. In fact, individuals with psychosis are far more likely to be victims of violence themselves,' she told People.

Nick has not entered his plea, but there are speculations that he will most likely plead not guilty to the double-murder incident. There are also claims that Reiner's lawyers could urge him to enter an insanity plea. However, lawyer Neama Rahmani said that it's unlikely for Nick to get his way in court.

'To be found not guilty by reason of insanity, that is a very difficult legal hurdle to overcome in California. You have to prove, between disease or defect, the defendant does not know the nature and consequences of his actions. Essentially, you have to show that the defendant doesn't know right from wrong,' she explained.