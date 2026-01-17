A short clip from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards has caused a strong reaction online after it appeared to show Jennifer Lopez avoiding eye contact and speaking very little to Cole Walliser, the director of the popular red-carpet slow-motion Glambot camera segment.

Many people on social media described her behaviour as unfriendly and rude, saying she did not smile, acknowledge Walliser or interact as expected during the Glambot filming. Critics reacted quickly, with one person online saying she showed 'no gesture of kindness' and did not speak at all in the brief encounter.

The Glambot is a high-speed slow-motion camera used during major awards shows to capture memorable red-carpet moments. Directed by Cole Walliser, the Glambot has become a familiar part of awards-season media coverage and a chance for celebrities to create stylish, dynamic clips.

What The Viral Clip Shows

In the video that has been shared widely online, Lopez walks in front of the Glambot camera but appears not to look at the director or engage with him verbally. Her expression and lack of interaction stood out because other celebrities typically pose, smile or speak to the camera and its crew. Commentators on social platforms said the moment looked cold and differed from her usual public persona, which is often warm and charismatic.

The backlash included a mix of responses. Some commenters challenged Lopez directly with social media remarks such as asking if she 'did you even say one word to him? 😅', reacting with eye-roll emojis, and observing 'even in her comment she didn't say a word 🙄'.

Lopez commented on the video with three red heart emojis.

Glambot And The Red Carpet

The Glambot has become a high-profile part of awards-show coverage in recent years. It involves a robotic arm that captures slow-motion video of stars as they arrive, creating short clips that are widely shared on social media.

The director, Cole Walliser, has gained recognition for his work on this format at events such as the Golden Globes, Oscars, Emmys and Grammys. His role is to guide celebrities briefly as they walk by the camera so that the resulting footage looks elegant and compelling.

For many stars, the Glambot segment is a planned moment at the red carpet. Some performers make dramatic gestures, poses and expressions that show well in slow motion. Others find it awkward, as the format is different from standard red-carpet display or photography. The clip of Lopez captured that contrast and made it a focal point of online debate.

Lopez's Overall Golden Globes Appearance

Jennifer Lopez's night at the Golden Globes was notable for other highlights. She turned heads with a striking red-carpet look in a vintage inspired gown that drew fashion praise from reporters and fans alike. The dress was described as detailed and eye-catching, reflecting her status as a long-standing style figure at awards ceremonies.

Lopez was also part of the awards ceremony itself, serving as a presenter. Earlier in the evening she experienced a minor slip while announcing nominees, which was covered by entertainment outlets as a moment of human interest. Despite that moment, she carried on with the role and remained composed throughout the broadcast.