Leonardo DiCaprio did not walk away with a Golden Globe this year, but he still ended up owning one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Regardless of Nikki Glazer, who was hosting the show for second time in a row, made a full throttle attack on Titanic actor's love life especially his history of dating younger women than him, Leonardo went viral for other fun reasons as well.

At the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards on 11 January 2026, a short, silent clip with music in the background of the actor during a commercial break sparked a wave of speculation, lip-reading debates, and memes that quickly spread across X and TikTok.

The moment lasted only seconds. The reaction lasted all night and well into the following week.

The Silent Clip That Set the Internet Off

During a break in the live broadcast from the Beverly Hilton, cameras caught DiCaprio mid-conversation with someone seated nearby.

Without audio, viewers saw him pointing, leaning forward, laughing, and mouthing words with exaggerated expressions. It was an unusually animated display from an actor known for staying guarded in public settings.

Clips of the exchange were uploaded almost immediately, and the lack of sound became part of the appeal. Fans rushed to decode what he was saying, turning the footage into an open invitation for lip-reading guesses.

Lip Readers Zero In on One Line

Among dozens of interpretations, one version quickly rose above the rest. Across social media, users repeatedly landed on a similar phrase, 'I was watching you with the K-pop thing... You were like, 'Who's that? Is that... oh, K-pop?'

The wording appeared again and again in comment sections, Reddit threads, and TikTok breakdowns. Deaf creators and experienced lip readers, including Jackie G, said the phrasing aligned closely with DiCaprio's mouth movements and timing.

However, the consensus was not that he was explaining K-pop, but mocking someone else's confused reaction to it.

Earlier that night, KPop Demon Hunters had a major showing at the ceremony, winning Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 'Golden.' The film's success marked one of the strongest K-pop-influenced moments of the evening.

That made the supposed lip-read instantly relatable. Many viewers imagined DiCaprio teasing someone who had just realised how big the K-pop presence had become at the Globes.

So Who Was He Talking To?

Speculation about the mystery conversation partner followed quickly. Several theories circulated, but one stood out.

Teyana Taylor, who was also the winner that night for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy and worked with DiCaprio on One Battle After Another, later confirmed that he was speaking to her in the viral clip.

According to online chatter, the exchange was playful, with DiCaprio joking about reactions to the K-pop moment at the show. Hence, Taylor's confirmation effectively settled the question.

DiCaprio was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for One Battle After Another, but the award went to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme. However, the loss barely registered online compared to the attention given to the meme.

Since that night, fans have shared edits, captions, and side-by-side jokes, with one popular comment claiming DiCaprio 'made 100 memes in 30 seconds.'