A controversial GoFundMe backing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Jonathan Ross has surged past £400,000 ($520,000) within 48 hours of its launch, intensifying debate over the fatal shooting of Minneapolis resident Renee Nicole Good and how crowdfunding platforms police high‑profile cases.

The fundraiser, created by private organiser Clyde Emmons of Mount Forest, Michigan, went live shortly after Ross was identified as the ICE agent who shot 37‑year‑old Good on 7 January 2026 during an immigration operation in her neighbourhood. One reported £8,000 ($10,000) donation attributed to billionaire investor Bill Ackman, who cited 'innocent until proven guilty', helped turn the campaign into the centre of a national debate.

Fundraiser's Rapid Growth and GoFundMe Review

The GoFundMe for Jonathan Ross, initially targeting around £640,000 ($800,000), drew tens of thousands of pounds in donations in its first two days and quickly passed £400,000 ($520,000). The page's description explicitly defends Ross and frames his actions as justified self‑defence.

GoFundMe has said it is reviewing all campaigns linked to the shooting to ensure they comply with its terms of service, which generally bar legal‑defence fundraisers for people accused of violent crimes, although Ross has not been charged. A spokesperson said any non‑compliant campaigns will be removed, but the Ross fundraiser has remained live while under review, fuelling criticism that the rules contain loopholes when applied to law‑enforcement officers.

The GoFundMe for ICE agent Jonathan Ross, who fatally sh*t Renee Good, has raised over $500,000 in 2 days pic.twitter.com/561QxqIhSJ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) January 13, 2026

Details of the Minneapolis Encounter

On the morning of 7 January, ICE agents were operating in Minneapolis when they encountered Good, who sat in her SUV on a residential street. Video clips, including cellphone footage reportedly recorded by Ross, show Good interacting with him, smiling and saying, 'That's fine, dude, I'm not mad at you,' as he walks around her vehicle. Moments later, gunshots are heard as her car moves and then crashes into another vehicle, followed by an expletive believed to be Ross's.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have defended Ross's actions, characterising Good's vehicle as a 'weapon' and asserting that the agent acted in self-defence. Vice President JD Vance echoed this interpretation, stating that Ross believed his life was in danger. However, local officials, including Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis, have rejected the narrative that Good intended to harm officers, pointing instead to concerns about excessive use of force.

The FBI is leading the investigation, but state authorities complain they have been denied full access to evidence, hampering independent review.

Reminder: if you lay a finger on a federal officer or agent, you will face the full extent of the law. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 10, 2026

Public Reaction And Broader Context

The Ross fundraiser sits alongside a separate GoFundMe created for Good's family, which raised more than £1.2 million ($1.5 million) for her widow and three children before closing, an indication of broad sympathy and anger over her death. By contrast, the Ross campaign has become a rallying point for supporters who see him as a public servant making split‑second decisions in a volatile situation, and for critics who view the donations as underwriting lethal force against civilians.

Other platforms, such as GiveSendGo, are hosting similar fundraising efforts on behalf of Ross, some featuring highly charged language that has drawn condemnation from civil rights advocates. These supplementary campaigns have further complicated efforts to track the ultimate destination of funds and the roles such campaigns play in shaping public sentiment.

As the country grapples with the implications of the shooting and the passionate response on both sides, the success of the GoFundMe backing Ross has underscored ongoing national divisions over law enforcement accountability, immigration enforcement tactics, and the intersection of digital fundraising platforms with contentious political events.