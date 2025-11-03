When Iolanda Morari was growing up in Romania, she often went to school without lunch. 'We didn't have much, sometimes, so I just went hungry,' she recalls.

Now 34 and living in London, she runs a thriving business providing homes for vulnerable families, earning over £11,000 (approximately $14,530) a month in profit while helping tackle Britain's homelessness crisis.

Iolanda's company manages 11 fully furnished houses and flats across London, working with Brent, Ealing, and Merton councils to house families who have lost their homes. Councils pay between £150 and £170 ($198 and $224) a night for her properties, which are always full.

'I know what it's like to have nothing,' she says. 'So helping people who've lost everything means the world to me.'

Her turning point came a couple of years ago when she attended a property training event run by investor and entrepreneur Samuel Leeds. Impressed by his approach, she decided to work more closely with him for mentorship and guidance on how to build her own portfolio.

Under Leeds' mentorship, she learnt how to use serviced accommodation and social housing strategies to create a consistent income. Within a month, she had turned her first flat into short-term accommodation and was earning nearly four times what she made before. She soon moved into social housing, offering high-quality emergency homes for families in need.

'It started with one property,' she says. 'When councils saw how well it was managed, they wanted more. Once families move in, they often stay for years.'

Today, Iolanda's homes are fully occupied, bringing in over £11,000 profit every month. She also earns fees for sourcing new properties for councils.

Her business isn't just profitable; it's deeply personal.'One family I housed had been made homeless after their daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia. The dad couldn't work anymore. I cried hearing their story.'

Iolanda arrived in the UK at 24, working in restaurants, bars, and events just to survive. Now she owns and manages properties, provides for her son, and employs others.'I used to sleep hungry,' she says. 'Now I'm giving homes to people who need them most.'

She has even built her parents a new home back in Romania and plans to expand her property portfolio there. 'When I showed them the video of me being recognised for my success, they cried. So did I.'

Samuel Leeds, who has mentored thousands of investors across the UK, says: 'Iolanda came to me with incredible determination. She listened, she took action, and she transformed her life through property. She's built a business that not only gives her freedom but also helps people in need.'

As Britain faces record levels of homelessness, Iolanda's story shows how the right guidance and hard work can turn hardship into hope.'I used to go to school hungry,' she says, smiling. 'Now I feed my family and give others a home.'