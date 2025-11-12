Shay Mitchell, best known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, has found herself at the centre of widespread criticism after unveiling a new business venture aimed at children. Her skincare line, Rini, targets those as young as three years old, something that started a number of conversations online about whether the brand encourages healthy habits or unnecessary self-image concerns.

The controversy has unfolded across social media, where Mitchell's announcement quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity product launches of the year.

A Skincare Brand for Ages Three and Up

The actress introduced Rini over the weekend through a series of Instagram posts shared with her 35 million followers. The posts featured photos of children applying brightly coloured face masks, including some with playful animal designs such as pandas and puppies. The products are promoted as safe and gentle, created 'for growing faces (ages 3+) to hydrate, soothe and recover.'

Rini's own Instagram page launched alongside Mitchell's announcement, attracting both praise and criticism from thousands of users. Many questioned the need for skincare products aimed at such young children, while others supported the idea of teaching kids about self-care. Mitchell responded on Instagram, explaining that the brand was inspired by her children's curiosity about her own skincare routine.

The Inspiration Behind Rini

Rini was co-founded by Mitchell with friends Esther Song and Matte Babel. The company name comes from a Korean word for 'children', reflecting the brand's development roots in South Korea. According to Rini, its products were made in consultation with 'leading paediatric chemists', clinically tested in the United States, and approved by dermatologists.

Mitchell told Elle magazine that the idea began when her children showed interest in her skincare rituals. She said they would often watch her prepare for filming or events, asking questions such as, 'Can I use that? What's that?' The brand launched with a small range of face masks, including aloe vera, vitamin E, and vitamin B12 options.

Each mask sells for between £4.75 and £5.50 (approximately $5.99 to $6.99), with bundles of three and five priced at £12.70 (approximately $16) and £23 (approximately $29). Both bundle options have already sold out, including a themed pack featuring animal-shaped designs. Mitchell also hinted that Rini plans to expand its range in the future, though no timeline has been set.

Online Reaction and Growing Criticism

Despite brisk sales, Rini's launch has faced considerable backlash from parents, influencers, and online commentators. Under Mitchell's Instagram post, one of the most liked responses came from Sarah Adams, founder of the advocacy group Kids Are Not Content. Her comment, which received nearly 10,000 likes, called the concept 'disappointing and dystopian.' Other critics included infant sleep consultant Rosey Davidson, who described herself as 'horrified', and body positivity influencer Bella Davis, who compared the focus on 'perfect skin' to 'diet culture'.

Skincare creator Amelia Alexander expressed concern that the brand 'blurs the line between care and consumerism', saying she does not believe children need skincare products. The debate also extended to Reddit, where users questioned why children would require face masks at all.

Mitchell's Response and Brand Message

In response to criticism, Mitchell reiterated that Rini was not designed to promote beauty ideals or adult-style skincare routines. Instead, she said the goal was to make self-care fun and safe for young users. She explained that the masks were inspired by a moment when her daughter suffered a sunburn during a trip, which led her to think about gentle skincare options suitable for children. Rini's official website states that the products are meant to encourage creativity and curiosity while remaining mild enough for sensitive skin.

It also emphasises that the formulations were designed specifically for children, using ingredients approved by dermatologists. While some commentators continue to raise concerns about marketing skincare to children, Rini's early popularity suggests there is a market for such products.