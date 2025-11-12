Goldmine owner and Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has issued a stark warning about an imminent market crash, while doubling down on his bullish outlook for gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

In a recent post on X, Kiyosaki predicted that gold prices could surge to $27,000 (£20,573) per ounce, and silver could reach $100 (£76) in 2026. Despite recent declines from record highs in mid-October, he maintains his stance on accumulating these precious metals, emphasizing their importance as a hedge against economic instability.

Why Kiyosaki Continues to Buy Despite Price Fluctuations

Kiyosaki explained that he owns gold and silver mines, and his gold price target was inspired by his friend and investment banker Jim Rickards. He emphasised that silver remains scarce, which underpins his bullish outlook.

'I began buying gold in 1971... the year Nixon took gold off the US dollar,' Kiyosaki said. 'Nixon violated Gresham's Law, which states "When fake money enters the system... real money goes into hiding."'

He further claimed that the US Treasury and Federal Reserve break laws by printing 'fake money' to cover their bills, asserting: 'If you and I did what the Fed and Treasury are doing... we would be in jail for breaking the laws.' Kiyosaki added that the US is now the world's biggest debtor nation, reinforcing his warning that 'savers are losers'.

New Bitcoin Price Target for 2026

Kiyosaki also set a new Bitcoin price target of $250,000 (£190,162) in 2026, revising his previous estimate of $200,000 (£152,130) by the end of 2025. His optimistic outlook aligns with other industry figures, such as Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, who has forecast Bitcoin could reach $150,000 (£114,097) by year-end.

MicroStrategy owns approximately 641,692 bitcoins, and Saylor has recently expressed a long-term bullish view, suggesting Bitcoin could surge to $1 million (£760,650) within the next four to eight years.

However, Bitcoin's recent price has fallen below $103,000 (£78,346) from recent highs above $126,000 (£95,841), as record liquidations continue to impact the market. Despite this, Kiyosaki remains committed to his investment strategy, emphasising he follows fundamental economic laws like Gresham's Law and continues buying gold, silver, and Bitcoin even during downturns.

Emotional Intelligence and Long-Term Investing

In an earlier post on X, Kiyosaki highlighted the importance of emotional intelligence in investing. He stated: 'Simply said, the poor and middle class are poor because they fear losing more than they want to win.' He argued that low emotional intelligence leads to fear-driven decisions.

The investor explained that fear of short-term losses often blinds investors to long-term gains. 'The rich understand that "fear" and "greed" are part of EQ, and they respect both,' he concluded.

Short-Term Crypto Risks Persist



While market trends indicate steady institutional inflows into Bitcoin, lower liquidity and consecutive liquidations have increased short-term risks. However, analysts view the recent price pullback as a mid-cycle correction rather than a trend reversal.

Overall, on-chain activity remains robust, suggesting investor confidence in Bitcoin's longer-term outlook.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.