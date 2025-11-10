According to the Bloomberg Billionaires List, Warren Buffett's net worth has surged to $150 billion (£114 billion) as Berkshire Hathaway's Class A and B shares increased by over 4.5% each in the past five days.

This rise comes despite a broader market downturn fueled by concerns over inflated valuations of AI giants and macroeconomic uncertainty amid the US government shutdown.

Wall Street's Tech Sector Under Pressure

Over the past week, the megacap tech companies — dubbed the 'Magnificent 7' — have collectively lost more than $1 trillion (£760 billion) in market value. Investors are increasingly worried that the AI boom may be losing steam, with stretched valuations no longer sustainable.

The sell-off was accelerated by a sharp decline in American consumer sentiment, which dropped by 6.3 points to a record low of 52.3, according to the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

Peter Atwater, a professor at the College of William & Mary, commented: 'If you watch this week, there's been a decided negative bias to what people are saying about AI. If we see the mood deteriorate, skepticism should rise, scrutiny should intensify. And those would be behaviours that ultimately limit the market's ability to bounce back.'

Economic Concerns and High-Profile Bets

American households remain concerned about rising prices and the risk of higher unemployment. Meanwhile, Michael Burry of 'The Big Short' fame revealed last week that his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, had placed a $1 billion (£760 million) bet against Nvidia and Palantir Technologies.

Additionally, a report from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in August warned investors that much of the recent AI investment has been yielding 'zero return' for businesses, raising questions about the sustainability of current valuations.

Why Berkshire Hathaway Shares Continue to Rise

Despite recent volatility in Berkshire Hathaway shares amid speculation about Warren Buffett's potential retirement by the end of the year, the stock has regained momentum and narrowed the underperformance gap against the S&P 500.

The company reported a significant 34% increase in Q3 operating profits, reaching over $13 billion (£9.8 billion), driven by a strong rebound in its insurance business. Notably, underwriting income during the quarter surged by 200%.

Berkshire Hathaway's cash reserves also hit a record $381.7 billion (£290.2 billion), leading analysts to speculate that Buffett, often called the 'Oracle of Omaha,' may be waiting for more attractive investment opportunities. The company was also a net seller of equities in Q3, reflecting Buffett's cautious stance amid current market conditions.

Diversification and Resilience

Berkshire's diversified portfolio — spanning insurance, utilities, railroads, and consumer goods — continues to provide stability. This resilience is particularly notable as tech giants face mounting pressure to accelerate AI development amid valuations that still seem disconnected from their underlying fundamentals.

Berkshire's Focus on Japan

In recent developments, Berkshire Hathaway has reportedly engaged banks to manage a yen-denominated bond sale, according to multiple media reports. The company also filed a preliminary prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

This would mark its second such bond issuance this year, possibly indicating plans to ramp up investments in Japan's major trading houses. Berkshire began acquiring stakes in Japanese firms in 2019, and these holdings have become a key part of its global strategy.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.