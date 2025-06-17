At 71, former US Senator Bob Menendez has begun serving an 11-year sentence after being convicted in one of the most shocking political corruption cases in recent US history.

Once a senior figure in Washington, the former Democrat from New Jersey is now inmate number 62254-509 at a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

Menendez's fall from grace came after a jury found him guilty of accepting bribes in return for political favours, including helping foreign governments secure US support.

What Was He Convicted Of?

Prosecutors accused Menendez of accepting luxury gifts, including gold bars and envelopes stuffed with cash, in exchange for helping Egypt's military receive American aid. The bribes also included a luxury vehicle and designer jewellery.

When FBI agents raided Menendez's home, they discovered the equivalent of £390,000 ($500,000) in cash, much of it hidden inside clothing and boxes, along with several gold bars. The items were reportedly given by businessmen in return for the senator's influence.

Prosecutors argued that this was not a one-off mistake but a 'systematic abuse of power' that spanned years. Menendez was also accused of interfering in federal investigations to protect his associates.

Who Else Was Involved?

The case implicated several others, including Menendez's wife Nadine, who was also convicted and is awaiting sentencing in September. Prosecutors linked her to Wael Hana, a New Jersey businessman who secured exclusive contracts to supply food to the Egyptian military—deals allegedly arranged with Menendez's help.

Hana was sentenced to eight years in prison, while real estate developer Fred Daibes received a seven-year term. Prosecutors claimed Daibes offered Menendez gold bars and cash in return for political favours.

The lavish gifts reportedly funded the couple's lifestyle, including jewellery, home furnishings and high-end vehicles.

What Has Menendez Said?

'I am far from a perfect man. I've made mistakes. But I've also served my country with honour in many ways,' Menendez said in court, expressing limited remorse.

Despite this, he maintains his innocence and claims the case was politically motivated.

His legal team plans to file an appeal, though legal experts believe overturning the conviction may be difficult given the weight of evidence.

A senior Department of Justice official dismissed his defence, saying: 'This was not a momentary lapse. It was a calculated betrayal of public trust.'

What About His Family?

Nadine Menendez remains in New Jersey and is expected to be sentenced later this year. The couple were seen together quietly running errands shortly before Bob Menendez surrendered to authorities.

Their son, Rob Menendez, currently serves as a Congressman for New Jersey's 8th District, while their daughter, Alicia Menendez, is a well-known political commentator and journalist. Neither has made public statements since the sentencing, although Rob Menendez previously defended his father's integrity.

What Happens Now?

Bob Menendez will serve his sentence at a minimum-security federal facility in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The conditions are less severe than those in higher-security prisons, but the shift from Washington's inner circle to incarceration marks a stark reversal for the veteran politician.

Under US federal law, there is no parole system. Unless granted clemency or a successful appeal, Menendez is likely to remain behind bars well into his 80s.

His fall from grace is one of the most dramatic in recent American political history—marking a cautionary tale about power, influence and accountability.