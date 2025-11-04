Gold, which dazzled investors for much of 2025, has finally stumbled. Spot gold slipped 0.8% to $3,970.39 (£3,102.65) per ounce, while US futures hovered just below $3,980 (£3,110.40).

The drop pushed the metal beneath the key $4,000 (£3,125)-per-ounce psychological level, a threshold traders have closely watched since its record surge in October.

Dollar Strength and Fed Ambiguity Pressure Bullion

A stronger US dollar, easing trade tensions, and renewed uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next move appear to be behind the pullback. The Fed's decision to cut interest rates for the second time this year initially boosted gold, but Chair Jerome Powell's cautious tone has dampened expectations of another reduction in December.

'The dollar's strength is definitely eating into gold's appeal right now,' said Tim Waterer, Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade. 'Traders are realising that the Fed may hold steady for longer than expected, which shifts sentiment away from safe-haven assets like gold.'

Why the Federal Reserve Still Holds the Strings

For months, gold has thrived on expectations of cheaper borrowing and looser monetary policy. Each rate cut makes non-yielding assets such as gold more attractive compared with interest-bearing alternatives. That narrative, however, appears to be cooling.

According to CME's FedWatch Tool, the probability of a December rate cut has fallen to 65%, down from more than 90% before Powell's remarks. Fed officials remain divided, and the ongoing US government shutdown has delayed the release of key data that might have clarified the outlook.

'Investors are now flying blind,' said Rachel Kim, analyst at London Bullion Partners. 'With limited economic data, it's difficult to predict how the Fed will act, and that uncertainty keeps gold traders on edge.'

The combination of missing data and Powell's tempered message has prompted investors to take profits after months of gains. Even so, gold remains up by more than 50% year-to-date, underlining that the metal's long-term story may be far from over.

China's Role Adds to the Demand Dilemma

Outside the US, developments in China are also shaping sentiment. Beijing's decision to end tax rebates for some retailers could dampen demand in one of the world's largest gold markets. While the change may not immediately shake global pricing, analysts warn it introduces another headwind.

TD Securities strategist Dan Ghali noted that 'Chinese wholesale demand has already been weak, trending nearly 30% below its five-year average. The removal of VAT exemptions could discourage any near-term recovery in retail buying.'

This slowdown follows a wave of gold-buying in China and India earlier in 2025 that helped push prices to record highs. As that enthusiasm fades, traders are left wondering whether this is merely a pause.

Should Investors Buy the Dip or Stay Patient?

With gold now about 8% below its all-time high, investors face a familiar question: is this a buying opportunity or a warning sign?

Rising geopolitical tensions, from conflicts in Eastern Europe to fears of a US-China standoff over Taiwan, continue to underpin demand for physical bullion and central-bank purchases. Governments worldwide have been adding quietly to their reserves in what analysts call 'monetary re-armament'.

Short-term traders, however, may need to tread carefully. With the dollar near multi-month highs and US bond yields rising, gold could face further pressure in the weeks ahead.

Still, optimism remains. Some analysts predict that gold could climb as high as $5,000 (£3,906) per ounce within the next year if inflation persists and central banks maintain their current pace of buying.