Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 8 series later this year. The lineup will include the standard Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The flagship-grade Pixel series phones will reportedly boast many upgraded features compared to their predecessors.

For instance, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will pack new Tensor chips under the hood. While the American tech giant hasn't confirmed this speculation, a new report has shed some more light on Pixel 8 series chipset. Notably, most of the key details about the Pixel 7 series successors have been leaked ahead of the launch.

For instance, some recently surfaced Pixel 8 series design renders gave us a glimpse into the upcoming handsets' outward appearance. Likewise, reliable leaker OnLeaks recently shared a few renders that imply the Pixel 8 Pro will resemble the Pixel 7 Pro. In other words, the Pixel 8 series isn't likely to get major design changes.

Google Pixel 8 chipset details

Now, details about the Tensor G3 chip that will be powering the Pixel 8 have been revealed by reliable leakers (via IT Home). The leakers provided kernel for a Samsung Semiconductor chipset that has the codename "Quadra." This could turn out to be the Samsung Exynos 2300 chipset. To recap, the Tensor chip powering the Pixel 6 is based on the Exynos 2100.

Similarly, the Pixel 7 draws power from an Exynos 2200 chip-inspired Tensor G2 chip. So, it is safe to assume that the Pixel 8 might get a Tensor G3 chip which is related to the Exynos 2300. However, it is worth noting that the search engine giant hasn't confirmed the chip that will be used in the Pixel 8 will have the Tensor G3 moniker.

Google Pixel 8 🔥🔥



~5.8" AMOLED Display

~Tensor G3 pic.twitter.com/SqZEVSaO9g — Anir Chakraborty (@encoword) March 15, 2023

Still, folks at Tom's Guide believe the new chip will be called Tensor G3 if Google doesn't deviate from its current naming system. After using Exynos chips in the previous-gen Galaxy S-series smartphones, Samsung decided to ditch the chipset for its latest Galaxy S23 lineup. To those unaware, the Galaxy S23 series uses a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor.

So, Samsung's new Exynos silicon could be used in Google's Pixel 8 range. As far as cores are concerned, the Exynos Quadra/Tensor G3 will reportedly have an Xclipse 930 GPU clocked at 1.4GHz, four Cortex-A510s that clock at 2.1GHZ, another four Cortex-A715 cores at 2.65GHz, and a Cortex-X3 that clock at 3.09GHz.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, on the other hand, has an Adreno 740 GPU that runs at 680MHz (719MHz in For Galaxy). Furthermore, it has three Cortex-A510 cores at 2GHz, two Cortex-A710s clocking at 2.8GHz, two Cortex-A715 cores at 2.8GHz, and a Cortex-X3 at 3.2 GHz (3.36GHz in the For Galaxy version). These are not only a wider variety of cores, but they also run at higher frequencies compared to the Tensor/Quadra.

Tensor G3 which will power the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, is a modified Exynos 2300 SoC !



Exynos 2300 :

1 × X3 - 3.09 GHz

3 × A715 - 2.65 GHz

4 × A510 - 2.10 GHz

Xclipse 930 GPU



• Pixel 7A , Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet will be powered by Tensor G2. pic.twitter.com/xExwCrTjvC — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) March 20, 2023

This is a major sign that the silicon in the Pixel 8 series will not be as powerful as the Snapdragon or the Apple A-series chipset in terms of raw CPU. Nevertheless, it could still deliver impressive GPU results. Moreover, Google will spare no effort to tune the chip to deliver its signature AI features. Google has a reputation for unveiling its flagship devices in October each year.

So, the company still has time to further improve the Pixel 8 series. To recap, Google showcased the Pixel 7 series at Google I/O. It will be interesting to see whether the Pixel 8 series will make an appearance at the Google I/O 2023 on May 10. The tech giant could also put the speculations surrounding the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to rest at the impending annual conference.

Aside from this, Google is expected to unveil its first-ever foldable phone, dubbed the Pixel Fold, and a Pixel Tablet at the upcoming Google I/O. Under the hood, these devices are expected to pack the Exynos 2200-based Tensor G2 SoC. Some reports suggest the much-awaited Pixel 7a could use the same chipset.