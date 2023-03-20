Google is reportedly gearing up to unveil a slew of new devices, including the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a smartphones, at the Google I/O 2023. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Pixel devices have made multiple appearances online in the form of leaks.

Google I/O 2023 Kicks Off May 10



- Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7A

- Google may tease the Pixel Fold and Pixel 8 Series

- What's New in Android 14 + Beta 2 for Pixel Phones.#GoogleIO #Android14 pic.twitter.com/Gxp0lYDVcQ — TechDroider (@techdroider) March 8, 2023

To recap, some recently leaked images of the Pixel 7a revealed the A-series smartphone's outward appearance. Google Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a launch timeline was recently tipped ahead of the handsets' official announcement. A new leak has revealed the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold prices.

Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold prices tipped before launch

A new leak by tipster Yogesh Brar has shed some light on the price tags the upcoming Pixel Fold, and Pixel 7a smartphones will likely carry. To those unaware, Brar has a decent track record of sharing leaks. In his latest tweet, Brar indicated that the Pixel 7a could cost less than $500.

Both the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will make their debut at Google I/O in May.



7a will be available in global markets by early Q3, while Fold will be launched in select regions



Pricing

Pixel Fold : $1300 - 1500

Pixel 7a : $450 - 500 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 15, 2023

Likewise, Google's first-ever foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, could carry a steep price tag of $1,500. Moreover, Brar responded to tweets that implied the much-awaited Pixel 6a successor is slated to launch in July. According to a report by IndiaToday, the Pixel Fold could launch around the same timeline, but it won't arrive in the Indian market.

The Pixel 7a, on the other hand, is likely to hit the store shelves in India, given that the American tech giant has previously released Pixel A-series phones in the country. These include the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. The upcoming Pixel 7a is expected to bear a striking resemblance to the Pixel 7. In other words, the Pixel 7a will sport either a 6.3 or 6.1 inches flat display.

Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold expected features, specs

Aside from this, the rear panel of the Pixel 7a could house a unique camera bar. For optics, it will reportedly have two rear-mounted cameras, including a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor. The rear panel could also feature a 12MP ultrawide lens. Furthermore, the display could support a 90Hz refresh rate. Google may equip its upcoming phone with computational photography features as well.

Regrettably, the search engine giant isn't likely to bring Pixel Fold to some regions, including India. Google's maiden foldable phone is expected to run a custom Android OS for folding tablets and phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 boots Android 12L, but a few apps aren't optimised for this form factor. Google will probably solve these problems by improving the user experience.

Google Pixel 7a Renders leaked by @OnLeaks



FHD+ 90Hz display developed by Samsung.

152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm(10.1mm with the camera bump)

USB type-C

IMX787 & IMX712 sensors at Rear

Tensor chipset

in-display fingerprint sensor



(Via:https://t.co/JTMzkULBVt)#Google #Pixel7a pic.twitter.com/xnElsnvFyu — Piyush Bhasarkar (@TechKard) November 29, 2022

The Pixel Fold will reportedly sport a 5.9-inch display in the folded form. The handset will reportedly feature a 7.69-inch display in the unfolded form. Moreover, the Pixel Fold is expected to feature unique hinges. The Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a will reportedly be available in porcelain and carbon colour options and ship with 256GB of internal storage.

Likewise, the Google Pixel 7a will come in Jade, cotton, carbon, and arctic blue colourways. Moreover, it will have 128GB of onboard storage. According to the device's Geekbench listing, the Pixel Fold will have 12GB of RAM and run the Android 13 operating system. Under the hood, the phone will pack a 2.85GHz octa-core chipset.

Google's impending foldable phone will feature three camera sensors. Google is also working on a few video effects and a new Video Unblur tool that makes your videos look clear and crisp. The Pixel 7 series introduced the Photo Unblur tool that uses the chipset's machine-learning capabilities to make images sharper.

Unlike the Magic Eraser tool that is currently available as a premium feature on non-Pixel phones via Google One, Photo Unblur is exclusively available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. A new report by 9To5Google implies Google plans to bring the unblur tool to videos. This feature could arrive on the Pixel 8, which might become official at the Google I/O 2023 on May 10.