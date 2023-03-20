Google is reportedly gearing up to unveil a new pocket-friendly smartphone dubbed the Pixel 7a under its Pixel 7 series. According to an earlier report, the Pixel 7a could become official at Google I/O 2023, which kicks off on May 10. Ahead of its rumoured launch, the upcoming smartphone has been spotted online with key details.

The Google Pixel 7a has been subject to many leaks before its official unveiling. For instance, hands-on images of the smartphone surfaced online last week. The leaked images showed the Pixel 7a from every angle. An alleged Pixel 7a prototype was also recently listed on eBay with a starting price of $5,000.

Google Pixel 7a prototype spotted on eBay

The seller (nikoskom-94) was initially spotted by tipster Debayan Roy, who has a reputation for sharing accurate information about upcoming products. The device is no longer available, and the sale on eBay has ended. The design of the purported Pixel 7a listed on eBay resembled the previously leaked handset renders.

However, the "G" logo on the rear panel of Pixel devices looked like a Pac-Man silhouette on the Pixel 7a prototype listed on eBay. The vendor wanted to sell the device for a whopping $5,000. However, the sale eventually ended with no buyers showing interest in getting their hands on the steeply-priced prototype.

The seller lowered the original asking price of the prototype device to $1,650, which was still higher than the Pixel 7a's expected price. According to a report by GizmoChina, the Pixel 7a could cost less than $500. Notably, the Pixel 7a prototype listed on eBay is not functional and lacks a SIM tray. Still, the buyer could make it work since it enters fast boot mode.

Google Pixel 7a: What else to expect

Furthermore, the Pixel 7a prototype has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Despite a reasonable price tag, the Pixel 7a could feel like a flagship phone. It will adopt an eye-catching glass sandwich design. In other words, the phone's metal frame will sit between the rear and front panels.

Moreover, the mid-range device is expected to come with impressive specs. According to a Zing News report, the Pixel 7a will sport a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will reportedly pack a Tensor G2 chip. The phone will support 5W wireless charging as well. For optics, it could get two 12MP rear cameras that are likely to take advantage of Google's photo algorithms.

Also, the Pixel 7a could bring many major upgrades over the outgoing Pixel 6a. Aside from better design, the upcoming Pixel A-series phone could get a higher refresh rate display and offer wireless charging support for the first time. It will probably carry a starting price of $449 to $499 to compete with 2023 flagship phones.

The American tech giant could bring the asking price of the Pixel 7a further down just a few months after the launch. Still, the Pixel 7a isn't likely to outperform the iPhone SE 3, which costs $429. Notably, the iPhone SE 3 packs the same processor that powers the iPhone 13 series. This SoC (System-on-Chip) is more powerful than Google's Tensor.

The Pixel 7a's alleged OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate is better than the LCD panel on the iPhone SE. Moreover, the Pixel 7a could use a larger battery to draw its juices. The word on the street is that the iPhone SE 4 will resemble the iPhone 11. In addition to this, it will use an A16 Bionic chip like the iPhone 14 lineup.

The iPhone SE 4 could also bring camera upgrades, making it a great mid-range phone. So, it is safe to say that the Pixel 7a might not beat the iPhone SE 4 in performance tests.