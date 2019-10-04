Google, it seems, is now cosying up to the Trump administration in the face of its ongoing anti-trust investigations. The company is now out to prove that it can, not only create jobs around the world but also in its home country – the US itself.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai along with Ivanka Trump, held a roundtable event on Thursday, where the company announced a new Pledge to America's workers. This initiative is backed by the White House as an effort to expand technical education and skill training for creating 250,000 job opportunities in the US over the next five years.

The company had earlier signed the pledge through one of the consortiums that it is a part of, the Internet Association. However, Google's association with Ivanka Trump shows a direct commitment to the present administration's initiative of creating jobs for Americans.

Google has also announced on its blog that it will extend its IT Support Certificate program to 100 Community Colleges in the US. This will integrate the college credit system with the Google certification.

While Google has many initiatives to source and hire white-collar workers, its new initiatives as part of the Grow with Google strategy will help train US citizens for entry-level IT support jobs and even help them advance their careers.

Both Google and Trump are currently tied up with issues. The president is facing an impeachment inquiry, while Google is being investigated by the US State Attorneys General, the US Congress and the US Justice Department for its alleged antitrust policies. This makes their coming together conspicuous.

However, the initiative is in Google's own interest, as with increasingly strict immigration norms, the company's capabilities to recruit workers from countries like India is declining.

Contributing to the American economy, in terms of jobs, though will definitely bolster its image, in a time when American issues rather than global issues have hogged the limelight in the US.