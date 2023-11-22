Google is reportedly planning to postpone the release date of the long-rumoured Gemini AI. The model was originally slated to be released last month.

It is no secret that OpenAI is currently at the forefront of the AI space. The American AI company's widely popular AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT has garnered skyrocketing popularity among users.

Unsurprisingly, ChatGPT kicked off an AI arms race, prompting major companies like Google to follow suit. As a result, Google announced its first-ever AI-backed bot called Bard earlier this year. Aside from this, the search giant is also working on Gemini AI.

Gemini developers believe Google's new conversational software will be more capable than GPT, the model that helps ChatGPT operate. Regrettably, Gemini isn't likely to see the light of day anytime soon.

According to a report by The Information, Google has already informed its cloud customers and business partners that they will have to wait a bit longer to see Gemini in action.

Reportedly, the new large language model (LLM) will not be available until the first quarter of next year. In the meantime, the company has granted access to Gemini AI to a small group of companies.

During the APEC CEO Conference, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: "We are building our next generation of models with Gemini and I am extraordinarily excited at the innovation coming ahead."

Furthermore, the top executive said he expects it to be a "golden age of innovation" ahead. Pichai also confirmed that the company will be bringing all the innovations to more people.

What is Google Gemini?

Google Gemini can be described as a suite of large language models (LLMs), which will be Google's "flagship AI". Also, it is expected to be the most powerful AI ever built.

So, it will be interesting to see whether Gemini AI will give the ChatGPT a run for its money. Gemini was announced shortly after Google combined its Brain and DeepMind AI labs to form a new research entity called Google DeepMind.

It also follows the arrival of Google Bard and the introduction of Google PaLM 2 LLM. In May, Pichai shared a blog post to divulge some details about the LLM.

Google Gemini is an advanced artificial intelligence project by Google that has the potential to redefine the frontiers of AI technology. 🔌🤖



Google Gemini is expected to offer a wide range of capabilities, from advanced analytics 📉 to real-time data processing 📊, making ... pic.twitter.com/RRPxZRDyJN — ImageBuilding (@ImageBuilding) November 18, 2023

As per the blog post, Gemini, which was purpose-built from the ground up to be multimodal, boasts an impressive array of API integrations and a highly efficient tool.

Gemini is designed to simplify and expedite future innovations such as memory and planning. Although it is in the early stages, Pichai said Gemini is showing multimodal capabilities that have never been seen in earlier models.

Pichai said Gemini will be available in multiple sizes and functionalities like PaLM 2 once it has been fine-tuned and assessed for safety. An anonymous source associated with the product told Android Police that Gemini will generate text and contextual images using sources like YouTube video transcripts.

This is a major sign that Google is sparing no effort to dominate the AI space. In line with this, the American tech giant recently expanded its generative AI search to new countries. Also, the company announced Google Assistant with Bard last month.