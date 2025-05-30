The latest Android Auto update by Google has triggered concern in UK as the controversial feature permits video streaming applications to operate whilst vehicles are in motion.

The development has prompted urgent warnings that unsuspecting motorists could inadvertently breach UK driving laws, potentially facing substantial penalties including immediate licence revocation for newly qualified drivers.

Drivers could face £200 fines and six penalty points under new feature that enables Netflix and YouTube access whilst driving

Android Auto Feature Enables Streaming on the Move

The tech giant's decision to enable video streaming during journeys represents a significant shift in automotive entertainment policy, with critics questioning whether the update prioritises convenience over road safety.

The new feature allows Android Auto users to access video apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ even when the vehicle is in motion. While full visual playback remains locked during driving, the apps will automatically switch to an 'audio-only' mode once the car starts moving.

According to Google, the update is designed to offer a seamless experience between watching and listening. 'We're enabling audio while driving experiences for video apps on cars with Google built-in. You can now implement seamless transitions from parked video playback to audio-only listening while driving.'

However, critics argue the shift blurs the boundaries of safe driving and may encourage risky behaviour, especially if drivers attempt to bypass the built-in safety features.

Drivers Could Face Fines and Penalty Points

Current UK legislation explicitly prohibits drivers from viewing video content on mobile devices or vehicle infotainment systems during operation. Motorists caught breaching these regulations face severe consequences including a £200 fine and six penalty points added to their driving licence. New drivers risk immediate licence revocation under these provisions.

The law clearly states that such behaviour can result in:

A £200 fine

Six penalty points on the driver's licence

Immediate licence revocation for new drivers

Safety campaigners are worried the update may create confusion around what is legally permissible. A spokesperson for road safety charity Brake said: 'Drivers may wrongly assume that because the feature is available, it's safe and legal to use. In reality, the consequences of distracted driving can be fatal.'

Safety Experts Voice Concerns Over Distraction Risks

Even with visuals turned off, experts argue that listening to video content, particularly engaging or dramatic ones could take drivers' attention off the road.

'Whether it's a football match, action film, or a gripping documentary, the nature of the content matters,' said transport psychologist Dr Ellie James. 'Our brains can't multitask as well as we think, and listening to intense audio from a video source may impair reaction time.'

There's also concern that some drivers could attempt to hack or override Android Auto restrictions to enable full video streaming, putting lives at risk.

Rollout Limited to Select Cars and Android Versions

Google has not yet confirmed an official release date, but the feature is expected to roll out later this year. It will be limited to vehicles with Android 16 and Google built-in infotainment systems, meaning not all users will have immediate access. It has not disclosed which streaming apps will be supported in the initial phase or whether additional safeguards will be introduced.

While the update is intended to enhance the in-car entertainment experience, its rollout raises critical questions about safety, responsibility, and legal compliance.

Road safety organisations recommend drivers err on the side of caution, emphasising that no entertainment feature justifies compromising safety or risking legal penalties. The £200 fine and potential licence points serve as stark reminders that UK law prioritises road safety above passenger convenience.

As this technology reaches British roads, the balance between innovation and safety remains delicately poised, with drivers ultimately responsible for ensuring their behaviour complies with existing legislation whilst behind the wheel.