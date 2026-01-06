Doug LaMalfa, a Republican representing the 1st Congressional District of Northern California, suddenly died at the age of 65 on 6 January 2026. His passing was announced by his office on Tuesday.

He is a fourth-generation rice farmer and a loyal supporter of the Republican Party. The congressman is known for his firm advocacy for rural America and his deep roots in the agricultural community of Richvale. His demise has left a significant void not just in his home district but at the House Republican Conference as well.

'Early this morning, Congressman Doug LaMalfa returned home to the Lord. He leaves a lasting legacy of servant leadership and kindness to the North State,' Mark Spannagel, LaMalfa's chief of staff, said in a statement via CNBC. 'Congressman LaMalfa cared deeply for the people he served and worked tirelessly to hold the government to its word to fix our failing forests, build water storage, and leave people to be free to choose what is best for themselves.'

Cause of Death

The news of Rep LaMalfa's death broke in the early morning on Tuesday. According to the media release posted by the Butte County Sheriff, they received a 911 call from the residence of the congressman in Richvale regarding a medical emergency on 5 January 2026 at around 6:50 p.m.

The sheriff's office explained that the call was immediately transferred to medical personnel, who in turn rushed to the residence. LaMalfa was then brought to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment. Upon evaluating the lawmaker's condition, medical staff moved him quickly to the operating room for an emergency procedure. But despite their efforts, he tragically passed away while undergoing the surgery.

Currently, the congressman's exact cause of death is still being determined by the Coroner's Unit of the Butte County Sheriff's Office. At this time, a forensic pathologist is conducting an autopsy as part of this investigation to confirm what led to his passing.

In my more than two decades in the CAGOP leadership, Doug LaMalfa was one of the most consistency kind, patriotic, responsive, humble, and principled representatives of the people. We spoke regularly before I joined the DOJ. A huge loss to California and America. RIP. pic.twitter.com/9SVd6emytD — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) January 6, 2026

LaMalfa's Net Worth, Agricultural Legacy, and His Long-term Advocacy

Doug LaMalfa's net worth is at least £962,000 ($1.3 million), and his wealth is said to be mostly tied to his one-third holding in the family rice farm, DSL Farming Partnership, that is valued at around £730,000 ($1 million). This is his primary asset, and as per the Los Angeles Times, the lawmaker also reported owning a one-third stake in a rice drying facility worth at least £74,000 ($100,000).

For his advocacy, his background as a farmer significantly influenced his legislative work, particularly during his chairmanship of the Congressional Western Caucus, where he fought for water rights, forest management, and rural school funding.

Moreover, LaMalfa was more than just a traditional politician, as a fourth-generation rice farmer, agriculture has been one of his main legislative priorities. In fact, in his seven terms in Congress, he fiercely fought for Water Rights so water could be released for agricultural use in California's Central Valley. He also called for better forestry and fire management as his district is prone to wildfires.

Beyond the Political Arena: A Devoted Figure to His Family

Though deeply committed to his legislative duties, LaMalfa was first and foremost a devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, Jill, and their four children: Sophia, Kyle, Natalie, and Allison. In a tribute, Representative Ken Calvert revealed that LaMalfa had recently experienced the joy of becoming a grandfather.

'Doug was a devoted husband, a dedicated father to four beautiful children, and a newfound grandfather. His expertise, sense of humour and collegial manner will be sorely missed...' Calvert wrote.

Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa. Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children. pic.twitter.com/NsnxZsp2W3 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 6, 2026

Republicans And Colleagues Expressed Sadness Over LaMalfa's Sudden Demise

On the news of his passing, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered flags at the California State Capitol to be flown at half-staff in his honour. Many of his colleagues also expressed shock and a feeling of unexpected loss, especially since LaMalfa had been actively participating in legislative duties just days prior.

President Donald Trump also expressed 'tremendous sorrow' while speaking at a gathering of House Republicans at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday morning. 'I was really, I was really saddened by his passing, the US President said. 'He was a defender of everybody.'

Doug LaMalfa was a force for Northern California. He brought committed expertise to some of the most important issues facing our communities, especially forestry and water, and he never stopped pushing for solutions. While we often disagreed, we never disagreed on the core… — Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) January 6, 2026

Leslie and I are devastated to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague, Rep. Doug Lamalfa.



Doug was a true servant leader, a true gentleman, and someone who truly cared about his constituents and our great nation. I will miss his wisdom, patience, and ubiquitous floor… — Rep. Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) January 6, 2026