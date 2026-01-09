Protesters in Minneapolis have clashed with law enforcement, hurling snowballs at officers in backlash to the fatal shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent. The confrontation occurred near the site of the 7 January 2026 incident, where 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed.

Officials claim she attempted to run over agents with her vehicle during an immigration operation. Footage of the chaos has circulated widely, highlighting community anger and calls for accountability as tensions mount in the Minnesota capital. The event has drawn national attention, with locals expressing deep frustration over federal enforcement practices.

Details of the Deadly Incident

The shooting took place in the early morning in north Minneapolis, as ICE agents conducted an operation targeting suspected immigration violators. According to the Department of Homeland Security, Good, a US citizen, interfered by accelerating her car towards the officers who were attempting arrests. One agent, standing in the path, fired several rounds through the windshield, striking her fatally.

The agent was knocked to the ground and hospitalised for potential injuries, though released later that day. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not make contact, raising questions about the necessity of deadly force. Paramedics were allegedly blocked briefly by ICE from reaching Good, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Minneapolis Police Department provided backup but did not participate in the shooting.

Community advocates have described the event as a 'murder' and demanded the agent's arrest. Multiple investigations are active, including an internal ICE review and oversight from federal bodies to assess compliance with protocols. Elected officials have expressed devastation over the loss of life, noting it as a tragic outcome of federal operations in the state.

Protests and Community Reaction

Hours after the shooting, hundreds of locals gathered, their frustration boiling over into physical confrontations. Snowballs were thrown at ICE agents and police, forcing them to step back as the crowd advanced.

A video from the scene showed an American flag being set alight amid chants of 'Abolish ICE.' CNN correspondent Whitney Wild, reporting live, noted the atmosphere was 'angry but not out of control.'

Social media has played a key role in spreading awareness; a TikTok clip from @nypost depicted protesters pelting officers with snowballs, amassing thousands of views and comments supporting the backlash.

@nypost Protesters heckled ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as the demonstrators refused to get out of the snowy street and the agents deployed pepper spray. ♬ original sound - New York Post | News

An Instagram reel detailed Good's death, calling it 'unjustified,' and garnered widespread sympathy. Another TikTok from @fox9mn captured Governor Walz announcing National Guard preparation to safeguard all parties.

@fox9mn Gov. Tim Walz says he has "issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard" following an ICE shooting in Minneapolis that left a woman dead. ♬ original sound - FOX 9 | KMSP - FOX 9 | KMSP

While some critics label the actions childish, many see them as a legitimate expression of grief and distrust towards federal immigration enforcement. The protests have drawn comparisons to past incidents of police-community tensions in Minneapolis, underscoring ongoing issues.

Political and Official Responses

'We are devastated about the loss of life,' said the Minnesota DFL. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey went further, telling ICE to 'get the f*** out' of the city and cooperate with investigations.

The DHS maintains the shooting was in self-defence during a lawful operation. Advocacy organisations like the ACLU have called for immediate release of body camera footage and an independent review. Federal and local disputes over details, such as the vehicle's path, continue to fuel debate on accountability.

As of 9 January 2026, smaller protests persist with vigils honouring Good. Officials commit to transparency, but scepticism lingers among residents. The Minneapolis ICE shooting has reignited national conversations on immigration reform, potentially impacting policy debates. Community leaders plan further demonstrations, seeking lasting change in enforcement practices.