The fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on 7 January 2026 has left her family divided, with relatives offering conflicting views on the circumstances that led to her death.

Good was killed during a federal immigration enforcement operation that authorities say escalated rapidly. The incident has prompted protests across the United States and drawn scrutiny from local officials, who have questioned whether the use of deadly force was justified.

As multiple investigations continue, members of Good's family have begun speaking publicly, revealing differing perspectives on her actions and on whether the confrontation with federal agents could have been avoided.

Family Grief and Conflicting Perspectives

Relatives of Good have described profound grief in the days following the shooting. Her mother, Donna Ganger, told local media that her daughter was 'one of the kindest people I've ever known', rejecting suggestions that she posed a threat to officers.

Good's father, Tim Ganger, told The Washington Post that she had recently moved to Minneapolis in an effort to rebuild her life after the death of her husband. He said she had been caring for her young son at the time of the incident and was focused on providing stability for her family.

Other relatives have taken a different view. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Good's former brother-in-law said she 'should have minded her own business', suggesting that approaching the area where federal agents were operating placed her in unnecessary danger. He said the family was struggling to reconcile its loss with questions about the decisions made that day.

Disputed Accounts of the Shooting

Federal officials, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have defended the ICE agent involved, stating that Good attempted to drive her vehicle towards officers, prompting the use of lethal force in self-defence.

Local leaders have challenged that account. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said video footage circulating online does not clearly support claims that Good deliberately tried to harm officers and urged the public to withhold judgement until independent investigations are completed.

The footage shows Good's vehicle moving slowly near the scene, though the precise sequence of events remains disputed. Authorities have confirmed that several inquiries are under way, including internal federal reviews and local oversight processes.

Holy shit, she literally says "go around" to the ICE agent. Not only was she not blocking them, she was letting them know that they have room to move in front of her. Am I the first person noticing this? https://t.co/WG6DagCVH6 pic.twitter.com/RqovZyH3X8 — Ember (@EmberOnAlt) January 8, 2026

Protests and Public Reaction

Good's death has prompted vigils and protests in Minneapolis and other cities, with demonstrators calling for accountability and greater transparency around federal immigration operations. Some have demanded limits on ICE activity in residential neighbourhoods.

Speakers at rallies have linked the shooting to broader concerns about law enforcement accountability and the risks posed to civilians during federal operations, while city officials have appealed for calm as investigations proceed.

A Family Seeking Answers

Despite differing views within the family, relatives have said they share a desire for clarity about how and why Good was killed. Video footage shared online shows emotional reactions from those close to her, underscoring the depth of grief and uncertainty surrounding the case.

As investigations continue, the shooting has become a focal point in national debates over immigration enforcement and the use of force. For Good's family, the focus remains on mourning her loss while awaiting answers that may take months to emerge.