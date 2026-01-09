A man filmed shouting 'we executed one of you yesterday' at a protest in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good has been identified online as Jayden Scott, according to multiple social media posts naming him as the individual shown in the footage.

The video surfaced after Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot dead by an officer from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a federal immigration enforcement operation on 7 January 2026. Her death has prompted protests in Minneapolis and other US cities, alongside competing accounts from federal and local officials over the use of force.

Although Scott's name has been widely circulated online, his motives and political affiliations have not been independently verified. The clip has nonetheless drawn attention as an example of the polarised reactions surrounding the shooting, which remains under investigation by several authorities.

The Video and Online Identification

The short clip, shared on platforms including X, Instagram, and Reddit, shows a man standing near demonstrators during a protest and shouting the phrase in question. The footage was circulated alongside commentary criticising the remark as inflammatory and insensitive in the context of Good's death.

A Trump regime loyalist and terrorist yells at anti-impunity protestors in the US, as Trump regime forces stand behind him proudly: "a storm is here", "no one can stop what is coming", and "We executed one of you yesterday, do you understand that" #3E pic.twitter.com/LMOt11Q67b — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 8, 2026

Several social media users identified the man as Jayden Scott, stating that he gave his name publicly during the protest. Other posts claimed he has appeared at demonstrations in other US cities. These assertions have not been confirmed by law enforcement, protest organisers or independent reporting, and Scott has not responded publicly to requests for comment.

No official statement has been issued confirming the identity of the individual shown in the video.

Protests After Renee Good's Death

Good was killed during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis, an incident that has sparked vigils and demonstrations calling for accountability and greater transparency around federal enforcement activity. Federal officials have said the ICE agent involved acted in self-defence, claiming Good attempted to drive her vehicle towards officers, according to statements cited by AP News.

Local leaders have questioned that account. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said publicly available video footage does not clearly support claims that Good deliberately tried to harm officers and urged the public to withhold judgement until investigations are completed, according to Fox9 News.

Demonstrations in Minneapolis have been largely peaceful, though tensions have remained high. Protesters have called for ICE to withdraw from residential areas and for independent oversight of federal operations.

Restoring a bit of my faith in America - Minneapolis police department joining the noise protest with sirens and lights outside the ICE agents’ hotel… pic.twitter.com/xdpawKh20H — Louise (@LouisePage_) January 8, 2026

MUST WATCH: A protester was seen BURNING an American flag in Minneapolis as a response to the ICE fatal shooting…



Protests have since spread across Minnesota, with crowds gathering in multiple cities to protest DHS and Border Patrol. pic.twitter.com/0vMZd1IqeN — Wake Up World (@WakeUpWxrld) January 7, 2026

“He pulled out his f*cking gun.”



At a MINNEAPOLIS protest of ICE shooting unarmed Renee Good in the head and killing her, another Trump goon pulls out a gun and points it at the head of an unarmed female protestor pic.twitter.com/zzbcr0SEX9 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 9, 2026

Online Reaction and Ongoing Inquiries

The video featuring Scott has been widely criticised on social media, including by users who said the remark was inappropriate given the circumstances of Good's death. Others cautioned against focusing on provocative statements rather than the unresolved questions surrounding the shooting itself.

Authorities have confirmed that several inquiries into the incident are under way, including federal reviews and local oversight processes. No findings have yet been released, and officials have asked for time to assess evidence.

As investigations continue, the viral clip has become part of the wider online response to the Minneapolis shooting. For many protesters and community members, attention remains focused on establishing what happened on 7 January and on calls for accountability rather than on individual remarks captured during demonstrations.