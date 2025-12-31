A family doctor in Nottingham has been suspended from practising for five months after she admitted faking medical appointments to avoid being late for the afternoon school run. Dr Helen Eisenhauer, a 43-year-old mother of two earning £60,000 ($80,766) annually, fabricated records of face-to-face consultations with patients she had already spoken to on the phone.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) determined that her actions demonstrated a reckless disregard for patient safety and professional standards, leading to the suspension to allow time for reflection.

What Happened

The incident occurred on one day in 2023 at Stenhouse Medical Centre in Arnold, Nottingham, where Dr Eisenhauer was employed. According to tribunal documents, she conducted telephone consultations with two patients in the morning. To ensure she could leave by 4:45pm and reach her children's school by 6:00pm, she entered fictitious face-to-face appointments into the system for the same patients in the afternoon slots. This blocked any potential last-minute bookings by colleagues.

When confronted by the practice manager, Dr Eisenhauer initially denied any wrongdoing but later confessed during an internal investigation. She explained that chronic sleep deprivation from caring for her young children, combined with the demands of her job, led to poor judgment. The doctor, who qualified in 2006 and has an otherwise unblemished record, said she was deeply ashamed of her actions.

No patients were directly harmed, as the consultations had already taken place remotely, but the falsification could have prevented other patients from accessing timely care. The case was referred to the General Medical Council, which brought it to the MPTS.

The Tribunal Hearing

The MPTS hearing, held in Manchester earlier this month, saw Dr Eisenhauer admit to all charges of misconduct. The panel heard how she had displayed dishonesty by lying to colleagues and falsifying records, which undermined the trust essential to medical practice.

In their ruling, the tribunal noted that 'By such actions she undermined collaborative working, betraying the trust her colleagues needed to be able to place in her probity' and showed a 'reckless disregard' for the principles of good medical practice.

However, they accepted her genuine remorse and the mitigating factors of personal stress. The five-month suspension was deemed appropriate to protect the public and maintain confidence in the profession, rather than striking her off the register.

The case comes amid ongoing discussions about work-life balance in the NHS, particularly for female doctors with children. On X some medical professionals argue the punishment is heavy-handed, considering the systemic pressures on staff.

Dr Eisenhauer GP (43) went to work & to guarantee she can pick up kids on time, desperately adds phantom patient at the end. Bad planning & wrong to lie clearly!

— Dr Sharandeep Singh | ਸ਼ਰਨਦੀਪ ਸਿੰਘ (@DrSharandeep) December 30, 2025

Public Reaction

The story has sparked mixed reactions online and in media comment sections. Many readers express outrage and call for her to be sacked, viewing the act as fraudulent. One commenter stated, 'She falsified a patient record. Imagine that one of them patients became seriously ill.'

Others are more sympathetic, highlighting 'By faking patient appointments; she actually increased the amount of stress on herself, worrying about being rumbled. Which in turn probably aggravated her sleep deprivation. I hope she uses the time off to reflect and get her work/home life in order.'

As X user Dr Annie Hickox put it, 'Public pillorising of a doctor who was under pressure that she lied just so she could pick up her children on time is stigmatising and unfair.'

Public pillorising of a doctor who was under such pressure that she lied just so she could pick up her children on time is stigmatising and unfair.



— Dr Annie Hickox, also on Bluesky as @dranniehickox (@DrAnnieHickox) December 30, 2025

As of 30 December 2025, Dr Eisenhauer is serving her suspension and has committed to reflecting on her actions. The incident serves as a reminder of the intense pressures facing GP services today. It could lead to enhanced support mechanisms for working parents in healthcare, ensuring patient safety remains paramount without compromising staff wellbeing.