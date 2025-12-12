As for gameplay, it was eventually revealed at The Game Awards 2025, and soon there was an online buzz among people who commented online about it looking 'more Yakuza than Yakuza.'

It had been almost four years since he parted ways with Sega and RGG Studio and founded his own NetEase developer label, Nagoshi Studio, before he released the very first gameplay trailer.

It didn't take more than a minute before people began making side-by-side comparisons on social media about it being similar to Yakuza.

Based on What's Shown in the Trailer

It begins with a street fight that's squarely within Nagoshi's range. A couple of guys get into it with brutal ferocity, a knife appears, and a man gets stabbed in the stomach.

The wounded fighter, acted by Korean Don Lee, holds on to the knife as they cut to a bar scene a bit later. The knife isn't there anymore, but he's still remarkably composed as more armed and dangerous attackers gather around.

Something about the escalating violence and an unscathed lead character implies a tough and unshakable hero.

A montage sequence with several battles flashes before the anonymous hero ducks under a neon sign for Kabukicho, a familiar setting that brought back memories of 'Yakuza' among gamers.

The ending screen displays the title. Geoff Keighley, who hosted Game Awards, pointed out that all gameplay shown at Gaming Awards took place within an engine, but there's no release date yet.

Why the Game Is Compared to Yakuza

Fans noticed various similarities with some classic titles from the series. Brawling on the streets, violent graphics, and a nightlife-centric city make it fit with some series' hallmarks.

A character's personality also caught some notice. His character appears to be more hot-tempered and rash compared to Kiryu, but less so compared to Kasuga.

The Kabukicho-like district added to these similarities, as it has been a familiar sight in various Yakuza titles.

A familiar presence at the helm of previous entries as the creator before departing Sega, it seems that a sense of storytelling flair, typical of Nagoshi, still lingers.

Fan Reaction on Social Media Sites

On X, Reddit, and gaming forums, fans pointed out just how much Gang of Dragon sounds like Nagoshi's old works. Many people were shocked that Gang of Dragon aligns better with traditional Yakuza gameplay than RGG Studio's plans for Stranger than Heaven.

It even made some people wonder about what Sega will do with a game that mirrors the aesthetic and appeal of their own IPs.

Fan talk on the internet also kicked around the possibility of Gang of Dragon potentially receiving a spiritual successor, given that creator Hideki Nagoshi will be working on independent titles. Fan talk relates primarily to tone, gameplay, and presentation.

Issues Raised for Sega and RGG Studio

The departure of Nagoshi from Sega in 2021 brought about a significant change for the Yakuza series.

Even with RGG Studio mulling different modes for storytelling, there have been suggestions that Gang of Dragon might bring about a revisit to discussions on Series Identity.

It should be noted here that there have been no statements from Sega regarding these discussions.

Don Lee and Cinematographic Direction in The Game

It's worth noting that Don Lee's casting catches particular attention, and it seems to indicate a commitment to a more cinematic experience, with echoes of Yakuza's hiring big-name stars for various roles within its series.

'With Don Lee's involvement, it seems like they really want Gang of Dragon to be a character-driven crime drama.'

Details We Know Regarding 'Gang of Dragon'

Gang of Dragon represents the first large-scale game from Nagoshi Studio under NetEase. So far, there have been no presentations beyond in-game videos and no platform or exact date set for its releases.

There have been no reactions from the devs on fan comparisons that continue influencing discussions about the game.