A former commander at the centre of Donald Trump's hard-line immigration raids is now fronting a $99 (£74) bourbon branded with the slogan 'Deport Them All'.

Gregory Bovino, once one of the most visible faces of federal immigration enforcement in major US cities, has turned his reputation into the selling point of Commander's Choice, a 90-proof whiskey whose label pairs his image in uniform with the phrases 'America First' and 'Deport Them All', according to New York magazine's Intelligencer and other reports.

The launch is a remarkable pivot for a former official who became one of the most recognisable faces of Trump's immigration crackdown, leading operations in major American cities before his departure from federal service.

'No Standing By. No Shortcuts. Just Results.'

Commander's Choice does not hide the identity it wants to project. Its website describes the bourbon as 'bottled in tribute to the battle-hardened agents and law enforcement officers who held the line', followed by the declaration: 'No standing by. No shortcuts. Just results.'

In other news, Greg Bovino is hawking a $99 bottle of whiskey. pic.twitter.com/gdmSBQfSf0 — Gregory Royal Pratt (@royalpratt) October 14, 2026

A dedication titled 'For The Tribe' praises Border Patrol agents, Customs and Border Protection personnel, and other federal, state and local officers involved in the administration's 2025–2026 interior immigration campaign.

The language frames the campaign as a demanding mission carried out under pressure. The branding is also tied to the controversies surrounding the operations Bovino helped lead, particularly in Minneapolis, where two fatal shootings triggered scrutiny and public anger.

How the Whiskey Idea Took Shape

Bovino told Intelligencer that the idea emerged while he was overseeing immigration enforcement. Officers would gather for drinks after demanding operations, he said, and whiskey often proved the preferred choice.

'Somebody said, "We got to come up with a Border Patrol whiskey,"' Bovino recalled. He and his sister Natalie began looking for a distiller in late spring. Bovino said some producers initially wanted nothing to do with the project before the pair eventually partnered with Timber Creek Distillery in Florida.

The distillery's co-founder, Camden Ford, offered a blunt explanation for the partnership. 'We like money, and to be honest, his notoriety is probably going to be as helpful as anything,' Ford told Intelligencer.

The first production run reportedly comprised 384 bottles, each priced at $99 and sold directly to customers. That limited initial release gives the brand a ready-made talking point, while Bovino's profile supplies the controversy and publicity that many new spirits labels struggle to attract.

A Commercial Comeback After Minneapolis

Bovino became a central figure in Trump's immigration operations in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis.

His role came under mounting scrutiny after Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot by an ICE officer on 7 January 2026, and Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was fatally shot by federal agents on 24 January.

Bovino defended the officers involved. After Pretti's death, he claimed the incident appeared to involve someone seeking to 'do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement'. Video footage of the encounter prompted widespread questions about that account.

Bovino was removed from his commander-at-large role in late January and announced his retirement in March. His departure did not end the scrutiny: CBS News reported in September that records showed he was under an internal Customs and Border Protection inquiry when he retired.

The inquiry concerned his court testimony and alleged antisemitic comments. Bovino disputed the circumstances of his departure, describing himself as 'forced to retire', while CBP said he had retired voluntarily. The inquiry is not, by itself, a finding of misconduct.

Who Will Benefit From the Bourbon?

Bovino told Intelligencer that proceeds are being reinvested in the product and that he hopes to connect with a nonprofit supporting families of people killed by undocumented migrants.

As of writing, the reporting reviewed for this article does not identify a confirmed nonprofit partner or establish that charitable donations have been made. The stated ambition should therefore not be mistaken for an existing fundraising arrangement.

For now, Commander's Choice is selling more than bourbon. It is selling a recognisable political identity, complete with slogans drawn from the immigration crackdown that made Bovino prominent.

Whether the whiskey can build a lasting market beyond that notoriety remains to be seen. The message on the bottle is clear: Bovino may have left federal service, yet his hard-line immigration brand remains on display.