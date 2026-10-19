Polish politics has entered a new rhetorical phase as one official linked border control directly to public safety. Member of the European Parliament Dominik Tarczyński has been promoting his slogan 'Be Like Poland', echoing the populist cadence of Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again'.

Over the weekend, Tarczyński filmed himself in Warsaw at dawn and later in Kraków, contrasting Poland's street with unrest in Paris. 'Last night, I made a video to show you the difference between Warsaw and Paris. Tonight, I decided I'm going to drive to Kraków, a three-hour drive from Warsaw, to show you what "Be Like Poland" means. Look, this is Kraków, late Sunday evening,' Tarczyński said, wearing his trademark 'Be Like Poland' hat and hoodie.

What Is 'Be Like Poland'?

'Be Like Poland' is Tarczyński's political motto, fashioned after US President Donald Trump's 'Make America Great Again' slogan. The phrase has become part of Tarczyński's political messaging on national identity, sovereignty and immigration.

Trump and Tarczyński share similar hard-line positions on immigration. While showing off Warsaw and later Kraków, Tarczyński said that churches were safe because Poland had not allowed certain migrants into the country. 'Zero means zero. "Be Like Poland" means be brave,' he said.

Tarczyński made these comments while arguing that the violent protests in Paris and other parts of France were linked to uncontrolled immigration. However, French reporting has identified rising living costs and poor conditions in schools among the main drivers of the protests, while authorities have attributed the violence to rioters, criminal groups and radical political elements.

'So, look. This is why I'm so proud of what we did and what we are doing now as Conservatives. Do not let them in,' Tarczyński also said.

While they belong to different political parties, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has also taken a tough stance on immigration. Tusk belongs to the centrist Civic Coalition (Koalicja Obywatelska, or KO), while Tarczyński belongs to Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość, or PiS).

Polska nie powtórzy błędów innych europejskich państw, nie będzie też za nie płacić. Twardo bronimy granicy przed nielegalną migracją, mamy własną politykę azylową (nie przyjmujemy wniosków), deportujemy tych, którzy łamią polskie prawo. W kwestii bezpieczeństwa będziemy… — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) October 18, 2026

Poland's Asylum Policy

'Poland will not repeat the mistakes of other European countries, nor will it pay for them,' Tusk said on social media. 'We are firmly defending the border against illegal migration, we have our own asylum policy (we do not accept applications). We deport those who break Polish law. On security issues, we will be relentless.'

Tusk also said he had made Poland's position explicitly clear to European leaders during the European Council meeting held on 15 and 16 October 2026 in Brussels, Belgium. Migration was among the topics discussed at the summit.

Tarczyński's anti-jihadist rhetoric is part of his hard-line stance on immigration. Poland has pursued strict border controls and introduced restrictions on access to asylum in specific circumstances, particularly along its border with Belarus.

BE LIKE POLAND.



Not like France. pic.twitter.com/2dIbgP8oRP — Dominik Tarczyński MEP (@D_Tarczynski) October 17, 2026

Tusk has argued that Poland's approach to migration and border security is increasingly influencing other European countries. 'Poland's perspective and our actions, namely a tough asylum policy, securing the border and, when necessary, using force to stop illegal migrants, are gradually becoming, if not yet a formal European doctrine, then at least a model that most would like to follow, and some already are,' Tusk said following the two-day European summit.