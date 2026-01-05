David McCarty, 59, a groom from Queen Creek, Arizona, who was killed alongside three of his nieces when their sightseeing helicopter crashed in the rugged terrain near Superior, Arizona, on what was meant to be his wedding day.

The MD 369FF helicopter went down shortly after 11 a.m. on 2 January in Telegraph Canyon, an area south of Superior, approximately 65 miles east of Phoenix. Authorities from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed the aircraft had left from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek carrying four occupants, all of whom perished in the crash, Arizona Central reported.

McCarty had been piloting the helicopter when, investigators believe, it struck a slackline stretched between two points in the mountainous area.

The impact caused the aircraft to lose control and crash onto the rocky terrain below.

His three nieces, Rachel McCarty, 23, Faith McCarty, 21, and Katelyn Heideman, 21, had joined him for the scenic flight prior to his planned wedding ceremony later that day.

What Caused the Crash

Early investigations suggest the helicopter's main rotor blades struck a slackline, a type of flat webbing tensioned between two anchor points that is popular with outdoor enthusiasts for balancing exercises.

The line was reportedly set up in the remote area near Superior, which is known for its dramatic canyons and rock formations. Slacklines are typically placed at heights ranging from a few feet to hundreds of feet off the ground, depending on the location and skill level.

The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a full investigation into the crash. Investigators will examine the helicopter's maintenance records, McCarty's pilot credentials, weather conditions, and the exact circumstances that led to the collision with the slackline, per Fox News.

Preliminary reports indicate visibility was good at the time of the crash, with clear skies across the region.

Around 11 a.m., PCSO received reports of a crashed helicopter in the mountains near Telegraph Canyon, south of Superior, Arizona.



Deputies responded and visually located a single crashed private helicopter that had departed from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek, Arizona. pic.twitter.com/kZ7Ly2qIZS — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) January 2, 2026

Slackline Had Aviation Markers and NOTAM Warning

In a significant development, the International Slackline Association confirmed the slackline stretched more than half a mile across the canyon and had been equipped with aviation markers, according to Aviation Today.

Moreover, a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) had been issued to warn aviators of the obstruction before the crash occurred. No slackliners were on the line at the time of the accident.

The revelation raises questions about whether McCarty was aware of the NOTAM warning and how the tragedy could have occurred despite proper safety protocols apparently being followed.

Investigators will now focus on determining whether the aviation markers were sufficiently visible and if the NOTAM system effectively communicated the hazard to pilots operating in the area.

A Devastating Loss for Two Families

The tragedy has devastated both McCarty's family and the families of the three young women who died with him.

McCarty was described by friends as an experienced pilot who loved flying and sharing that passion with family members.

He had reportedly planned the helicopter ride as a special treat for his nieces before his wedding ceremony.

The family released a statement calling the incident an 'unspeakable tragedy' that has impacted multiple families. The statement noted that McCarty brought joy to everyone he met and that the three girls had their whole lives ahead of them, according to AZ Family.

The wedding, which was scheduled to take place later that day, was immediately cancelled following news of the crash.

McCarty's fiancée, Joelleen Linstrom, has not spoken publicly about the tragedy.

MD 369FF Helicopter Background

The MD 369FF is a variant of the Hughes/McDonnell Douglas 500 series, a family of light utility helicopters that have been in service since the 1960s.

These aircraft are commonly used for corporate transport, law enforcement, emergency medical services, and various commercial operations. The type has a generally solid safety record when properly maintained and operated within its limitations.

McCarty owned Columbia Basin Helicopters, which provides aerial support for power-line construction, logging, firefighting, and recovery operations.

Remote Crash Site, Complicated Recovery

The crash occurred in a remote area of the Tonto National Forest near Superior, approximately 60 miles east of Phoenix. The rugged terrain made access difficult for emergency responders.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputies were amongst the first to reach the scene, along with personnel from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Recovery operations continued into the evening, with rescue teams finally reaching the wreckage around 5 p.m., several hours after the crash.

The area where the helicopter went down is popular with rock climbers, hikers, and slackline enthusiasts. Apache Leap, a dramatic cliff formation near Superior, is particularly well-known in the outdoor recreation community.

Questions About Slackline Visibility

One key aspect investigators will examine is whether the slackline was sufficiently visible to McCarty as he piloted the helicopter through the area, despite the presence of aviation markers.

Slacklines, which are typically made from synthetic webbing material, can be extremely difficult to see from the air, particularly when stretched across canyons or between rock formations. The lines are often only one to two inches wide.

Some aviation safety experts have previously raised concerns about slacklines and other thin cables or wires posing hazards to low-flying aircraft, though such accidents remain relatively rare.

The Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB are jointly investigating to determine how the collision occurred despite the NOTAM warning and whether proper aviation safety protocols were followed.