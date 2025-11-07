Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed once more, now set for release on 19 November 2026. The announcement sent shockwaves through the gaming industry, causing Take-Two Interactive's stock to tumble and sparking a wave of sarcastic predictions from fans about how long they'll have to wait.

In a statement posted to X, Rockstar Games confirmed the delay, citing the need for additional development time to meet the high standards expected by fans. Originally scheduled for May 2026, the game will now be released nearly six months later, after what the company described as extra months needed to achieve the 'level of polish' fans 'expect and deserve'.

Market Reactions and Fans' Fun Cynicism

The announcement immediately impacted investor confidence. Take-Two's stock dropped by nearly $30 (£22.87) per share in after-hours trading. CEO Strauss Zelnick defended the decision, emphasising that rushing the game could have been disastrous. 'When we set a date, we really do believe in it,' Zelnick explained. He added that some competitors chose not to delay their releases, risking the quality of their titles.

For the global fanbase, the news was met with more cynicism than surprise. Many took to social media, sharing memes that highlight how long they've been waiting—joking that they'll be older than the game when it finally arrives.

One user sarcastically predicted that PC gamers might have to wait until 2028. Another shared a satirical story about betting their life savings on Take-Two stock and naming their yacht the 'Polygon Princess'—a nod to gamers' frustration and humour in the face of delays.

The delay places enormous pressure on GTA 6, which is rumoured to have a development budget between $1 billion (£762.51 million) and $2 billion (£1.52 billion), making it one of the most expensive entertainment products ever created. Such a hefty investment heightens expectations for a blockbuster release that can justify the market chaos, internal unrest, and decade-long wait.

Internal Turmoil Complicates Matters

The delay is also emblematic of deeper unrest within Rockstar. The move follows the recent dismissal of dozens of UK-based employees, which has ignited protests and accusations of union-busting. Labour organisations, including the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB), have organised protests outside Rockstar's UK offices, condemning the dismissals.

Rockstar has denied union-busting allegations, asserting the employees were dismissed for 'gross misconduct'. In a statement to Bloomberg, the company claimed the fired workers had been leaking company secrets, and that their dismissal was 'in no way related to people's right to join a union.'

Yet, testimonies from some dismissed staff tell a different story. During protests, an anonymous employee stated: 'I was dismissed without warning, without evidence, and without a chance to speak for myself. All because I talked with colleagues in a private union chat. No one should be punished for being part of a union, or for speaking honestly about their work.'

The simultaneous stock market turbulence and labour protests create a tense backdrop for the final development push of one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history.

Rockstar's challenge is clear: deliver a game in 2026 so groundbreaking that it warrants the delays, protests, and heightened anticipation from a global community of fans. As the studio works to perfect the game, all eyes are on Rockstar to see if the long wait will finally be worth it.