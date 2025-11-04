The Grand Theft Auto series, since its debut in the late 1990s, has defined open-world gaming by portraying a chaotic, exaggerated vision of American life.

From Liberty City's urban jungle to Los Santos's sun-drenched sprawl, each setting has reflected the nation's unique blend of excess, ambition, and anarchy.

Now, franchise co-creator Dan Houser has explained why GTA will never venture beyond American borders — and why that decision is central to its cultural DNA.

Why Grand Theft Auto Is Forever American

Dan Houser, the former head of Rockstar, has explained why the Grand Theft Auto saga will not venture outside the United States for its settings. Speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast, Houser—who co-founded the studio and served as the series' lead writer—said the game's locations are kept strictly within the US (except GTA London) because the entire franchise is so heavily built around Americana.

Why The World Isn't Ready For GTA

'We made a little thing in London 26 years ago — GTA London — for the top-down for PS1. That was pretty cute and fun, as the first mission pack ever for PlayStation 1. I think for a full GTA game, we always decided there was so much Americana inherent in the IP, it would be really hard to make it work in London or anywhere else,' Houser recalled.

He continued: 'You know, you needed guns, you needed these larger-than-life characters. It just felt like the game was so much about America, possibly from an outsider's perspective. But that was so much about what the thing was that it wouldn't really have worked in the same way elsewhere.'

The Florida Parody

This principle is clearly continuing with next year's GTA 6, which takes place in the fictional US state of Leonida (a direct re-imagining of Florida). Moreover, judging by the two GTA 6 trailers released so far, that signature lampooning of American culture will once again be central to the entire experience.

This raises the intriguing question of whether GTA might, at some point, eventually expand overseas and explore a different international setting.

However, it seems highly improbable. According to Wesley Yin-Poole, Director of News at IGN, this unlikelihood is not simply due to Houser's recent comments. Still, it is firmly rooted in the GTA brand itself—a powerful identity that's been carefully developed over many decades—and the core expectations the public now holds for the franchise.

Academic Americana

Such is the profound connection Grand Theft Auto shares with America across its numerous video game titles that a history professor at the University of Tennessee is scheduled to teach a college-level history class based on the franchise in early 2026.

Professor Tore Olsson recently explained his reasoning to IGN: 'Video games are great at conjuring fictional worlds, but they also impact players' thinking about real-world times and places.'

He drew parallels: 'And just as Red Dead Redemption 2 has shaped folks' perception of the nineteenth-century American West or Ghost of Tsushima has informed their vision of feudal Japan, millions of people around the globe imagine contemporary America through the lens of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.'

He added, powerfully: 'Just think of how many GTA veterans have recognised landmarks in Los Angeles and New York thanks to their hours in Los Santos and Liberty City!'

The American Legacy Continues

Ultimately, Dan Houser's comments, alongside the views of analysts and the inclusion of the franchise in academic settings, confirm one thing: Grand Theft Auto is more than just a crime series; it's a powerful, satirical lens focused sharply on the American experience.

While fans might dream of wreaking havoc across Tokyo or Paris, the creators' commitment to the core concept of Americana means that the familiar streets of Vice City and Los Santos will remain the definitive, chaotic sandbox for the foreseeable future.

As the next chapter unfolds in Leonida, one truth endures: Grand Theft Auto is more than a crime game — it's a mirror to America's soul, where ambition meets absurdity, and freedom fuels mayhem.