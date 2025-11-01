Rockstar Games is facing criticism after allegedly carrying out mass firings across its UK offices in what a union claims was an attempt to suppress worker organisation.

The Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB) accused the maker of the hit Grand Theft Auto video game series of engaging in 'unlawful and retaliatory' conduct, according to a report by Bloomberg on Saturday.

The union claimed that between 30 and 40 employees were dismissed on Thursday, 30 October, in what it described as a targeted move against union activity.

Union Activity Allegations And Rockstar's Denial

IWGB President Alex Marshall condemned the move in a statement, calling it 'the most blatant and ruthless act of union busting in the history of the gaming industry.'

The union said the affected staff at Rockstar's Edinburgh office were involved in a private union chat on the Discord app. The layoffs reportedly affected employees across both the UK and Canada.

Among those dismissed in Scotland, the IWGB said, were staff with company-sponsored visas and employees with medical conditions who would now lose access to workplace healthcare schemes.

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, denied the allegations, insisting the dismissals were for disciplinary reasons.

'Our culture is focused on teamwork, excellence, and kindness. Rockstar Games terminated a small number of individuals for gross misconduct, and for no other reason,' said Alan Lewis, the company's global head of corporate communications.

Union Vows Legal Action

Despite Take-Two's denial, the IWGB has vowed to pursue legal action and fight for the reinstatement of its members.

'Despite this calculated attack on workers organising for a collective voice and to improve their difficult working conditions, the Rockstar union remains undeterred,' Marshall said.

'The IWGB will pursue every legal claim possible to ensure our members are reinstated and receive interim relief,' he added.

The union also noted the timing of the firings, which come just months before the anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI, described by Rockstar in job listings as 'the largest game launch in history.'

'Next year, Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to make upwards of 10 billion dollars (£7.6 billion),' said Spring McParlin-Jones, chair of the IWGB Game Workers Union. 'That's enough to end world hunger for a year. Such a flagrant attack on workers' rights from such a valuable studio sends a very clear and shocking message to the world — that money matters more than people.'

Rockstar's 'Culture Of Crunch' Under Scrutiny

The reported unionisation effort has renewed scrutiny of Rockstar's long-standing 'crunch culture' — a term used to describe the excessive overtime and pressure developers reportedly face during major projects.

Back in 2018, Kotaku published a series of interviews in which anonymous employees claimed long working hours on Red Dead Redemption 2 had cost them time with their families.

A follow-up report two years later highlighted internal reforms, including flexible scheduling for staff in the US and UK, and improved management training.

However, with Rockstar preparing for the highly anticipated launch of GTA VI, insiders suggest that mounting production pressure may have reignited internal tensions. Some employees reportedly fear a return to the same demanding work culture that once defined the studio's biggest releases.