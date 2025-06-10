A recent leak has sent shockwaves through the gaming community, hinting at a future for Grand Theft Auto that transcends all previous expectations. Get ready to dive into what this monumental reveal means for the virtual world as we know it.

While Rockstar Games tightly controls details about the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, a fresh wave of unofficial 'leaks' has surfaced online, sharing further insights into the game's mechanics, vast world, and various content.

If the leaked details are anything to go by, GTA 6 will boast over 700 accessible shops, fully working shopping centres, and a refined system for swapping between characters. Notably, Rockstar Games has confirmed the game's launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 26 May 2026, though a computer release date has yet to be announced.

GTA 6: Noteworthy Gameplay Reveals

The rumour mill has been churning out all sorts of speculations surrounding the much-awaited GTA 5 successor, which has also been subject to many leaks. Multiple reports hint at exciting new gameplay elements, including the rumoured return of a 6-star wanted level.

Rockstar Türkiye seemingly posted GTA VI Footage with six stars and no one is talking about it, check out the Video #GTA6 pic.twitter.com/jVAEWtCQgl — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) October 13, 2023

Furthermore, online discussions among 'Grand Theft Auto' enthusiasts point to the introduction of a 'relationship bar'. This feature, previously glimpsed in 2022 footage, is reportedly still present and is said to function much like the 'honour' system found in 'Red Dead Redemption 2.'

Fresh elements include weight mechanics and underwater regions ready for exploration, packed with treasure and hidden details. The leak also suggests the scene from Trailer 2, showing Jason purchasing beer, is actual gameplay, implying improved interaction with the environment.

The 'greet and antagonise' system, a feature from 'Red Dead Redemption 2,' is also rumoured to be included. According to The Times of India, a key detail indicates a redesigned character selection wheel offering three choices: playing as Solo Jason, Solo Lucia, or a Dual protagonist mode that permits simultaneous control of both characters for open-world heists and particular missions.

GTA 6: Enhanced Map Details

The revealed information suggests that 'Grand Theft Auto 6's' map will not contain a Panhandle, which goes against earlier predictions. However, the game will still offer a vast open world, with Vice City as its central point and other areas drawing inspiration from Florida's varied scenery.

GTA 6 has 6 major destinations:

- Vice City

- Leonida Keys

- Grassrivers

- Port Gellhorn

- Ambrosia

- Mount Kalaga pic.twitter.com/mwr1zE6sXa — IGN (@IGN) May 7, 2025

Even though a 'Disney World parody' is reportedly missing, enthusiasts meticulously examine every detail from the current trailers and unverified information to fully understand Vice City and its neighbouring locations, such as Ambrosia and Port Gellhorn.

GTA 6: Additional Expected Elements

Among the rumoured content details are the inclusion of male strippers, a claim that the driving experience has reached its pinnacle, and gore/dismemberment mechanics developed using Red Dead Redemption 2's system.

However, some features previously rumoured from earlier leaks—like fully nude sex scenes, listening to music when outside a vehicle, lying prone, and wielding two weapons at once—are now said to have been removed. The story is reportedly organised into five chapters, much like 'Red Dead Redemption 2.'

New GTA 6 info has allegedly been leaked:

- 700+ enterable shops

- Malls and skyscrapers with functional elevators

- 5 story chapters

- 6-star wanted level

- Weight gain/loss mechanic

- Relationship system/bar for Jason & Lucia

- Rectangular mini-map with pink waypoints

-… pic.twitter.com/q8pbybZYRJ — GTA 6 Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) June 7, 2025

This unofficial leak has certainly given fans a tantalising glimpse into what Rockstar Games might be preparing. While we await official confirmations and more details, one thing is clear: 'Grand Theft Auto 6' seems set to push the boundaries of open-world gaming, promising an experience that could truly be beyond imagination when it arrives on 26 May 2026.