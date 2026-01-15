Hailey and Justin Bieber have taken legal action against TikTok creator Julia Theis after a viral video she posted suggested their marriage involved abuse, igniting a heated online debate over celebrity privacy, free speech, and the risks of commenting on high-profile relationships.

The dispute centres on Theis' commentary about celebrity unions, which the Biebers argue crossed into defamatory territory. Their legal team issued a cease-and-desist letter demanding the removal of the videos, while Theis defended her posts as opinion-based commentary.

The Controversy

The viral clip at the heart of the dispute analysed celebrity relationships, using Hailey and Justin Bieber as its main example. In her video, Theis argued that certain couples are 'romanticised despite showing toxic co-dependent dynamics.' She highlighted alleged issues in the Biebers' relationship, including claims that Hailey tolerated abuse and Justin struggled with drug addiction.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the Biebers' legal team labelled the content 'outrageous, false, fabricated, and defamatory,' demanding Theis immediately remove her posts and refrain from making any further claims.

Theis said she was commenting on patterns she observed in celebrity unions, framing her observations as opinion-based rather than factual accusations. However, the Biebers' attorney, Evan Spiegel, disagreed, describing the content as 'highly damaging' and defamatory, insisting that the couple's marriage is not abusive and that the allegations are false.

Hailey Bieber's PR team is threatening legal action against the girl whose video Hailey shared on TikTok, in which Justin is portrayed as an abuser, implying she tolerated his conduct.



Although 4K evidence shows the video was briefly reposted, many saw it before it was deleted. pic.twitter.com/IZFFlE03Mv — 21 (@thegala21) January 14, 2026

Legal Action and Cease-and-Desist Demands

TMZ reported that the cease-and-desist letter demanded Theis remove all TikTok and Instagram videos making such claims and to permanently stop posting content implying the Biebers are in an abusive relationship. Spiegel's letter specifically warned that continuing to post defamatory content could lead to litigation.

On Tuesday, Theis posted about receiving the legal notice on her TikTok account. She defended herself, stating her videos were 'clearly opinion-based commentary about relationship dynamics and power.' She also expressed concern that the Biebers were trying to silence her free speech, asserting that individuals are allowed to express opinions online without fear of legal intimidation.

Legal experts noted that while public figures face a lower threshold for defamation claims, statements presented as factual allegations about private behaviour can still open creators to liability. Cease-and-desist letters like this are often the first step before a potential lawsuit, signalling the seriousness of the claim without immediate court involvement.

The dispute has quickly become a trending topic on social media, with users divided over the rights of content creators versus the privacy of celebrities. Some observers criticised the Biebers for allegedly overreacting to a video that frames itself as commentary, while others defended the couple, emphasising that spreading unverified claims about abuse can be harmful and defamatory.

Screenshots shared by fans also suggested that Hailey may have viewed or even engaged with the content herself, adding fuel to the discussion. The incident highlights the delicate balance between free expression and responsibility when discussing private aspects of public figures' lives. It also raises questions about how far creators can go in critiquing or analysing celebrities without facing legal repercussions.

Celebrity Privacy

This case serves as a reminder of the increasingly complex world of online commentary and celebrity culture. While creators like Julia Theis gain visibility and influence through viral content, the legal boundaries surrounding defamation remain firm, especially when the content concerns personal relationships or allegations of abuse.

The Biebers' response illustrates how high-profile figures actively protect their reputation, particularly when accusations threaten their public image. Meanwhile, Theis' defence underlines a growing argument among content creators that commentary, even on celebrities, should be protected as free speech, provided it does not present false statements as fact.