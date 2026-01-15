Katie Price has said her work on the adult subscription platform OnlyFans has become a significant source of income, while also acknowledging the personal and family considerations that come with producing online content.

The former model and television personality made the comments in the ITV2 series Getting Filthy Rich, which examines how public figures use adult subscription platforms and manage the financial, social and emotional consequences of doing so.

Price's remarks come after a prolonged period of financial difficulty, during which she has spoken publicly about debt and bankruptcy. She told the programme that OnlyFans now provides a steady income, but said the work requires clear boundaries and careful management of public exposure.

OnlyFans Income and Financial Stability

Price said her OnlyFans account generates between £50,000 and £80,000 a month, making it one of her most reliable sources of earnings. She explained that her content does not involve nudity and follows a structured posting schedule rather than spontaneous uploads.

She also said she does not manage all subscriber interactions herself. Instead, she uses an artificial intelligence character called 'Jordan' to assist with messaging. According to Price, this approach helps control demand while allowing her to maintain separation between her private life and her online work.

The income represents a shift from earlier stages of her career, when she relied heavily on television appearances, endorsements and media deals. Price has previously been reported to be worth several million pounds before a series of business and personal setbacks. She told the programme that OnlyFans has allowed her to regain financial stability through a direct and predictable source of income.

Personal Boundaries and Family Considerations

While discussing the financial benefits, Price also spoke about limits she has set on the type of content she is prepared to produce. She said she would not post fully nude material and described her role as a parent as central to those decisions.

The programme also features other reality television figures, including Kerry Katona and Lauren Goodger, who describe similar challenges linked to online content creation. Katona said the scrutiny attached to adult subscription platforms can extend beyond the creator, noting that her children have at times been affected by online attention connected to her work.

The discussion highlights how income generated through digital platforms can intersect with family life and public judgement, particularly for figures whose personal lives have long attracted media interest.

Changing Attitudes Towards Adult Subscription Platforms

Price's comments form part of a wider conversation about the growing visibility of platforms such as OnlyFans in the UK. The series explores how adult subscription services are increasingly used by public figures seeking alternative or supplementary income streams.

Presenter Olivia Attwood said on the programme that such platforms are now more commonly discussed in mainstream media, although stigma remains around the nature of the content involved. Several contributors spoke about balancing financial independence with reputational and emotional considerations.

Price said her experience reflects both sides of that shift. While the platform has helped stabilise her finances, she acknowledged that the work requires ongoing judgement and personal limits.

As adult subscription platforms continue to attract high-profile users, Getting Filthy Rich presents these accounts as part of a broader examination of how digital work, income security and public exposure increasingly overlap in modern media careers.