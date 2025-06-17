KEY POINTS NHS nurse Harriet Sperling makes high-profile debut at Royal Ascot with Peter Phillips

Public appearance fuels speculation about future royal engagement

All eyes were on Harriet Sperling as she made her most high-profile public appearance to date, joining her boyfriend, the King's nephew Peter Phillips, in a carriage during the Royal Ascot procession on Monday.

Sperling rode alongside Peter's mom, Princess Anne and author Anthony Horowitz. It was the first time for the 43-year-old paediatric nurse to step into the public eye in a major royal function. Amid her growing closeness to the royal family, media was quick to spark engagement rumours between Phillips and Sperling who are both single.

They were first seen together at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024. Since then, they have appeared together at various public events including the Bahrain Grand Prix and Wimbledon. Her appearance at Ascot, one of the most formal fixtures in the royal calendar, has fuelled speculations that the couple's relationship is serious and might just head to the altar.

A graduate of St. Mary's University and a registered NHS specialist in paediatric care, Sperling has worked at Evelina London Children's Hospital, part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. She is also a published writer. In a 2023 essay for a UK Christian magazine, she shared her reflections on single motherhood and her faith, writing about the 'island' she built with her daughter after years of raising her alone.

Though not a public figure until recently, Sperling has been described by those close to her as kind, compassionate, and shy of the spotlight. Her social media accounts are in private mode, and she has given few interviews. However, her professional background and personal values have made her stand out from the typical circle of aristocratic companions that tend to surround the royals.

Her relationship with Phillips follows his divorce from Autumn Kelly in 2021. He and Autumn have two kids, Savannah and Isla, who are thought to have previously met Sperling. Phillips places a high value on family ties, and those who know him think that Sperling's incorporation into these parts of his life has been slow and planned.

No Official Statement from Kensington Palace

There hasn't been an official statement from Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace on the nature of their relationship, but royal observers note that carriage rides at Ascot are usually just for royals and very close family friends. Her being in this year's procession shows that people see her as more than just a friend.

There is nothing stopping Phillips from getting married again if he wants to. Sperling, a British citizen with no past marriages documented, would not encounter any of the constitutional challenges that have hindered prior royal nuptials. The monarchy has, however, become more circumspect about letting new people into the royal family, and any such change is likely to be handled with care.

Until then, Sperling is an interesting new person in the changing picture of the British royal family. She is a healthcare professional, a single mother, and a lady of religion whose modest presence is starting to get national attention.