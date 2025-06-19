KEY POINTS Public Concern or Princess Of Wales resurfaces despite recent appearances at Trooping the Colour and Order of the Garter

Kensington Palace says Kate is 'disappointed' to miss the event as she balances recovery with royal duties

The question 'Is Kate Middleton okay?' surged on social media Wednesday afternoon after the Princess of Wales abruptly withdrew from her scheduled appearance at Royal Ascot, one of the most anticipated events in the British social calendar.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the 43-year-old royal, who is recovering from a recent battle with cancer, would not be attending the event, just minutes after official Ascot documents listed her as part of the royal procession alongside Prince William. A revised carriage list was published shortly before 12:30 p.m., replacing the Princess with another royal figure.

'Find The Right Balance'

According to Palace sources, Kate was 'disappointed' to miss the event but is still learning to 'find the right balance' as she transitions back to public life. 'She has to manage her health and recovery as she fully returns to public facing engagements,' the Daily Mail observed.

The decision comes despite her recent high-profile appearances at Trooping the Colour, the Order of the Garter service, and a private visit to a V&A storage facility—outings that had many hoping she was well on her way back to full-time royal duties.

The Princess revealed in March that she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. She later announced in a deeply personal video message that her treatment had ended, though she emphasised that the experience had been 'incredibly tough for us as a family.'

The princess' absence at Royal Ascot has sparked concern, but there were a number of people who were sympathetic to what a cancer survivor had to go through. 'I don't blame her for not turning up if she's not well, but it will start off those who want to know more. Believe me, I speak from experience here—cancer is a family matter and should be kept that way,' one reader said.

Meanwhile, Kate's mother Carole Middleton did attend Ascot, joined by her daughter-in-law Alizée Thevenet, wife of Kate's brother James Middleton. Their presence marked a show of quiet support amid the Princess's ongoing health journey.

Palace's Careful Management of Kate's Return

The decision not to attend Royal Ascot underscores the Palace's careful management of Kate's return to public life. Though she remains one of the most visible and beloved members of the Royal Family, sources stress that each engagement is being weighed with medical advice and personal readiness in mind.

Her husband, Prince William, did attend the event and participated in the traditional carriage procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla. The King, also recovering from his own cancer diagnosis, appeared in good spirits.

Kate's recent appearances have been marked by poise and warmth, with many noting her upbeat demeanor at Monday's Order of the Garter service, where she shared laughs with the Duchess of Edinburgh and greeted cheering crowds.

Still, Wednesday's withdrawal is a reminder that recovery is not always linear—and that even royals must pause to care for themselves.

For now, the public is left with concern, curiosity, and a resounding hope that the Princess of Wales is truly okay.