Once again, Meghan Markle is trending after appearing to take subtle jabs at the Royal Family in a podcast interview. While she was speaking to fellow podcaster Emma Grede, she said she wanted people to 'tell the truth' about her.

Of course, this is relative to the criticism she had endured for years which prompted her to get off social media. This sparked some discourse online, as she has been accused of bullying by two Buckingham Palace aides before.

The Duchess of Sussex also said that advice from Serena Williams helped her in a big way moving forward. This was seen as another apparent dig about her image in the public eye since romantic involvement with Prince Harry.

What Did Meghan Markle Say?

The Duchess' appearance on this interview marks her second for long-form content in recent months. This follows the season finale of her own show, Confessions of a Female Founder.

In the interview, Grede asked the Duchess what she would do differently to rewrite her public narrative from scratch. Markle replied with confidence, saying 'Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.'

Grede then pointed out how angry she must feel to have people 'lying about her all the time.' Markle said that she dealt with the issues by remembering advice from her friend, former tennis player Serena Williams.

She said that Williams told her years ago that 'A lie can't live forever.' Markle then laughed and said 'Eight years is a long time, but not forever.' This addresses the period when she and Prince Harry started dating.

The Duchess then described fame with its 'peaks and valleys,' claiming she survived with 'a lot of self work.' Spending time with her children and Prince Harry was also pivotal in alleviating stress.

What caught attention was when Markle talked about times in her life where she 'wasn't as empowered' with her voice. She said her return to Instagram was a great way to get her voice back. For context, she was off social media platforms when she became a royal.

Response to the Duchess' 'Truth' Comments

The Duchess of Sussex is certainly the talk of the town after the interview. Her 'truth' comments in particular were of concern as she was accused of bullying palace aides before.

As per Daily Mail UK, a royal insider told MailOnline 'there are plenty of people who worked with Harry and Meghan in those difficult years who would love to tell the truth about what happened to them.'

A second anonymous tip said 'It takes two to tango so I think many people in the family and the Royal Household might have done things differently and regret how things have turned out. But the fact is Harry and Meghan upset both sides of their family and many of the people who worked for them.'

The Duke and Duchess haven't been speaking to most of them. This raises concerns on whether or not it's anyone's fault but theirs. A former staffer even urged the palace to lift a signed non-disclosure agreement to respond to 'attacks' on the Royal Household from the Sussexes after their move to the US.