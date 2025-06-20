KEY POINTS Kate's Recovery Continues as William Returns to Royal Duty Alone

Prince William to Lead Climate Week Events Backed by Earthshot and Royal Foundation

The Royal Ascot passed this week without the much-anticipated appearance of the Princess of Wales. Now, attention turns to Prince William, who is preparing for a full schedule of solo engagements starting Monday.

The 42-year-old heir to the throne is set to lead several high-profile events during London Climate Action Week, reaffirming his long-standing commitment to environmental causes as his wife continues her recovery from cancer.

Prince William and Princess Catherine: Different Paths, Shared Purpose

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales, aged 43, will not be accompanying Prince William to any of the upcoming events. While Catherine recently returned to public life briefly with appearances at Trooping the Colour and the Order of the Garter, her engagements remain limited.

Royal commentators say her public schedule is being carefully managed to ensure a gradual return to royal duties, without placing unnecessary pressure on her recovery.

A Royal Mission to Tackle the Climate Crisis

As reported by Hello!, Prince William will begin a series of climate-focused appearances on Monday 24 June, including events under the banners of The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife, both run by The Royal Foundation.

Founded in 2009, The Royal Foundation manages long-term initiatives in mental health, early childhood, disaster response, and environmental conservation. Prince William is most visible in the Foundation's sustainability work, aligning with his personal dedication to tackling climate change.

Earthshot and Bloomberg: Leading With Impact

William's first appearance will be at 'Leading With Impact', a joint event by The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Prince will meet the 2024 Earthshot finalists, attend a workshop, and speak with key partners including Michael R. Bloomberg, the Global Advisor to Earthshot Prize winners.

Later that day, he will join a panel alongside naturalist Robert Irwin, former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. The panel will explore Earthshot's progress and strategies to scale climate innovation.

Nature, Finance and Global Leadership

On 26 June, Prince William will host 'Nature's Guardians: On the Road to COP30 and Beyond' at St James's Palace. This event will highlight the role of nature and Indigenous Peoples in combating climate change. The Prince will deliver the opening address and meet global figures including UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva.

Later that day, he will close the week at Guildhall with 'Investing for Impact', an event focused on mobilising funding for former Earthshot winners. The gathering will connect investors with environmental entrepreneurs, ensuring proven solutions receive continued support to address global challenges.

A Modern Approach to Royal Duties

Royal analysts say Prince William's active role during London Climate Action Week reflects a monarchy in transition. While the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III upheld deep-rooted traditions, Prince William is increasingly seen as a forward-thinking royal, engaging with global leaders and focusing on long-term issues such as climate change.

Although Princess Kate is not expected to attend any of the events, this is in keeping with the couple's modern strategy of dividing their efforts across key causes. Prince William has long championed environmental protection, while Princess Catherine focuses on early childhood development and mental health.