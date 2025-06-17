In a surprising new announcement from the Duchess of Sussex, As Ever will be restocking its shop with returning products and some tasty new treats.

The former royal turned star hostess launched her lifestyle brand on 2 April and experienced a roaring success.

As Ever sells a range of herbal teas, jams, honeys, and flower sprinkles inspired by Meghan's love for cooking, entertaining and hostessing. Upon the initial launch, the entire website worth of products sold out within 45 minutes.

She revealed plans to step back from the company only a few weeks ago, leaving Meghan stans thinking they might never be able to get their hands on her personally curated products.

However, the brand's Instagram announcement on Monday evening promises fans another chance at buying goods from the viral collection– as well as some new treats.

As Ever Will Restock On Friday

'Oh yes, honey...sweet things await,' the caption of As Ever's Instagram post on Monday began.

'Mark your calendars for June 20 at 8 a.m. PT - we're bringing back your favorites, plus some delicious surprises you won't want to miss! 🍯'

The photo accompanying the caption showed a stack of pancakes oozing with honey and topped with raspberries and purple flowers.

Meghan also took to her personal Instagram account, reposting As Ever's announcement on her story with the caption 'So much love has gone into this...and I can't wait to share it with you this Friday, June 20th! 💕'

As Ever's products are a reflection of Meghan's love for cooking, entertaining and hostessing. On the As Ever website, the brand describes itself as 'more than a brand – it's a love language.'

Shock Announcement Following Plans To Step Back

As Ever's restock comes as a massive surprise considering Meghan revealed plans of stepping back to assess the business in an interview with Fast Company just a few weeks ago.

Fast Company reported that the duchess wanted to 'take a step back, gather data from the launch, and figure out exactly what As Ever could be.'

They also said she plans to announce new products in the first quarter of 2026.

A recent bonus episode of her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast where she spoke about the difficulties of building her business had fans less than hopeful for a restock.

She feared that restocking her products quickly and having them sell out again in less than an hour would be annoying for customers.

'I'm looking at it saying "Just pause. That happened. Let's wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need,"' she said.

As Ever Teased The Restock Two Weeks Ago

On 3 June 3, the As Ever Instagram account shared a photo of a countertop laden with bowls of chopped strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

'To all who've been wondering and waiting, thank you! Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can't wait to show you. Coming this month...get excited!' The caption read.

The announcement was teased during the same week The Sun revealed Meghan's plans to add hotels and restaurants to her brand.

Places to stay, 'provision of food and drink,' and temporary lodgings were all mentioned as part of the lifestyle brand's extension.

Meghan's venture into the hospitality business comes following her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. Dishes served could include recipes of hers featured in the show.

Brand experts commented that trademarking As Ever for 'hospitality services' fits in with her business' image.