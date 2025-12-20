Meghan Markle has been making public appearances left and right in recent months. She also just released the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. However, not all the feedback she received is positive. Her recent media blitz has drawn a scathing review from TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan, who branded the Duchess of Sussex 'boring' and claimed her high-profile projects lack any real impact.

O'Sullivan, a known critic of the Duchess, also revived the 'Difficult Duchess' moniker, accusing Markle of doing 'an awful lot and yet nothing much at all' in response to her new Netflix season and a recent emotional podcast interview.

Meghan Markle Dubbed 'Boring' By Host

TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan criticised Markle's guesting on Jamie Kern Lima's podcast. During her conversation with the host, Markle broke down in tears as she talked about the struggles of trying to prove that she is something and that she is enough.

'I am just so done with the proving game,' Markle declared.

After showing snippets of the interview, O'Sullivan said that everything that Markle does is boring.

'It's so boring. Everything she does is boring. She has no idea...' he said.

One of O'Sullivan's co-hosts agreed, stating that Markle 'absolutely has no idea' how she is perceived.

'Difficult Duchess' Moniker Revived

O'Sullivan also referred to Markle as 'Difficult Duchess'. The former Suits star received the moniker even before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Later on, it was revealed that it was the palace that allegedly gave Markle the nickname because they reportedly had a hard time accommodating all of her demands.

'She could be difficult because she was finding life difficult — trying to feel her way and work out the intricacies of a positively medieval, labyrinthine system,' a palace insider told British journalist Tom Quinn.

According to Quinn, Markle also couldn't understand the kind of relationship King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II had with each other. 'She once said, 'But they're mother and son — why are they so completely stiff with each other?' he wrote.

The host went on to criticise Markle for doing so many things but not doing anything at all. He said that the Duchess has a Netflix show, has made public appearances, sat down for interviews, released cryptic photos of her children, and so much more. But none of these things has truly made an impact on anyone's life.

'As always with the Difficult Duchess, she appears to be doing an awful lot and yet nothing much at all,' he said.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Sent Another Warning To Her Dad

Markle was also criticised for her decision to write a legal letter to her dad, Thomas Markle Sr. She reportedly reminded him not to talk to the press, especially about his daughter and her entire family.

O'Sullivan also accused Markle of not allowing Prince Harry to return to the United Kingdom unless she receives a massive project deal there. The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, is reportedly optimistic that he could bring his children to his hometown if he is granted security during their visit.

As of late, Markle has not responded to any of O'Sullivan's criticisms, and it's unlikely she ever will.