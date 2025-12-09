Prince Harry is once again making headlines, and for all the wrong reasons. The former working royal recently made references to the royal family and threw shade at Donald Trump during a public appearance.

The Duke of Sussex also appeared on Stephen Colbert's show, where he tried to showcase his comedic side to the audience. But it was later revealed that his wife was behind it all.

Prince Harry's 'Downton Abbey' Comment Directed at Royal Family?

Royal commentator Don Wootton initially weighed in on Prince Harry's Downton Abbey reference. The dad of two said that the hit British TV series has some similarities with the royal family.

But what was intended to be a joke did not sit well with Wootton. He said that it was evident that Prince Harry was trying to make a 'sick dig' about the royal family, particularly King Charles and Prince William.

'Firstly, these are all paid appearances. This is how desperate he is. That he gets any attention now and that he gets any headlines is if he does include these digs at the British royal family. And while some people might say, 'Well, what's wrong with him comparing life in the royals to Downton Abbey?' I'll tell you what, it is absolutely Harry making it clear that the modernization effort under King Charles and Prince William has failed in his opinion,' he said.

The royal commentator stressed what he thought Prince Harry meant with his comments. Wootton said that it is obvious that the Duke of Sussex thought the series had old-fashioned ways similar to the royal family.

Wootton spoke to a fellow royal commentator, Brittany Provance. The editor-in-chief of Royal News Network said that Prince Harry could've used the moment to explain how exactly the royal family works and show the public that he is still on their side.

Prince Harry Shouldn't Have Mentioned Trump

Other than Prince Harry's Downton Abbey references, Wootton also criticised him for commenting on the Trump administration. Provance echoed the criticism, stating that Prince Harry had no right to talk about Trump because he is not an American citizen and does not have the right to vote.

Their discussion also veered toward the Duchess of Sussex and her influence on Prince Harry. According to the royal commentators, Markle was the one who approved her husband's script on The Stephen Colbert Show, where he made jokes and tried his best to be funny.

'It was Meghan who pushed Harry to pivot into politics on Colbert. And yes, he reveals she got script approval... Why on Earth would she have encouraged that?' Wootton asked.

Brittany said that she thinks the Duchess of Sussex enjoys the limelight a little too much, and she may also want to play a more political role.

'But you have to remember as well in her Bloomberg interview, they asked her some political questions and she sort of backed away from it. And yet she's pushing Harry or allegedly pushing Harry to do that thing that she's not willing to do. And so it actually reflects that Meghan is completely and utterly willing for Harry to put himself out on the line and offend people. And she is not trying to do that,' Brittany said.

Prince Harry and Markle have not issued an explanation regarding their latest controversy, and it's unlikely that they ever will.