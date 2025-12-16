Reports of a 'secret competition' between Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales have emerged following a State Banquet where the Princess's choice of a large headpiece allegedly upstaged the Queen.

The incident highlights alleged tensions within Buckingham Palace as the monarchy navigates the transition between the current reign and the future one of Prince William and Catherine. Anonymous sources claim Camilla feels undermined, while supporters of the Princess of Wales see her as the modern face of the institution.

Tiara Choice at State Banquet Sparks Tension

Last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the German Prime Minister at a State Banquet. The Princess of Wales arrived at the event wearing a large headpiece.

Middleton is known for her more subtle looks. But this time around, it was evident that she made a statement, and her choices left a mark on the public. A source told Closer Online that Middleton's bold choice did not sit well with Queen Camilla. King Charles' wife was allegedly convinced that the Princess of Wales wanted to upstage her at the State Banquet.

'By all accounts, she was hopping mad that she wore the giant tiara at the banquet last week, she said it was another blatant attempt by Kate to hog the limelight,' the source said.

Reports of 'Panic' Over Future Royal Roles

Camilla isn't thrilled that Prince William and Middleton have been throwing their weight around Buckingham Palace.

'There's no doubt she's panicked about where she'll stand in the new scheme of things, but instead of falling into line and respecting Kate, she's chosen to be petty and territorial. She's being professional and cordial when they're together in public, but behind closed doors, Camilla's not shy at all about making her feelings known, and it's been quite the talking point for a while now because she's so vocal to courtiers and other senior royals,' the source said.

Those working for the royal family are reportedly on Camilla's side, believing that King Charles' wife should be given more respect. However, the source noted that more people adore Catherine because she is the 'future modern queen.'

'Camilla can bitch and gripe all she wants, there's no changing the reality that Kate will be Queen one day, and Camilla could be isolated and effectively at her mercy in terms of the perks and influence within the Firm,' the source said.

The insider added that it would be difficult for Camilla to swallow her pride, but preparations are already in full swing for when Prince William and Catherine take over.

Christmas Carol Service Absence Fuels Speculation

This is not the first time that Camilla and Middleton were rumoured to have issues with each other.

Earlier this week, onlookers noticed that King Charles and Camilla did not attend the Christmas Carol Service that the Princess of Wales hosted at Westminster Abbey. Royal insiders are convinced that the decision not to attend was to ensure that the attention would be focused on Catherine.

However, some royal fans are convinced that this could signal an ongoing feud between the two royal families.

It is important to note that King Charles and Camilla have not attended the Christmas Carol Service for three years in a row, which could also be due to their hectic schedules.