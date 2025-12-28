Harry Styles sparked a wave of fan excitement on Saturday, 27 December, after releasing an unexpected eight-minute video titled Forever, Forever on his official YouTube channel. This marks his first public music-related video since 2022.

The cinematic piece features a piano ballad played by Styles on the last evening of his Love on Tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on 22 July 2023.

Rather than a traditional single release,the video presents a heartfelt compilation of concert scenes, fan interactions, and Styles at the piano. The piece concludes with a title card stating 'WE BELONG TOGETHER,' a phrase that has ignited conversations among fans about potential future developments.

The upload arrived without any accompanying press statement. Its surprising timing, set between Christmas and New Year, has also sparked curiosity among supporters. Many are left to ponder whether this was meant as a holiday surprise from Styles, especially considering his recent quiet engagement with fans.

Fans Speculate on Potential Upcoming Tour

Almost immediately, discussions broke out online. Numerous fans interpret Forever, Forever as a hint towards a major return in 2026, possibly leading to a new tour or even a residency at famous venues.

On one forum on Reddit, users have noted rumours of 'loads of Wembley dates booked in for 2026,' with some speculating that those could be for Styles, opting for a residency instead of a conventional tour. Other suggested locations also include Madison Square Garden in New York and even the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Another fan speculated that it was establishing a mood that could seamlessly transition into a tour setting, pointing out that the clip felt like a 'come to my tour next year' invitation.

Comment

by u/musicnewsua from discussion

in popheads

Comment

by u/musicnewsua from discussion

in popheads

Will the Fourth Album Arrive Next Year?

Amidst the ongoing discussions surrounding his tour, fans are eagerly talking about Styles' anticipated fourth studio album, often referred to as HS4 among his fans. Some saw the release of Forever, Forever as a standalone ballad that symbolises a new era, while others see it as an initial glimpse into a more extensive collection of work expected next year.

One fan particularly drew comparisons with past promotional tactics, suggesting the newly-uploaded video could serve as a lead-in to the first single from a potential fourth album.

'I'm guessing (hoping) it's a lead-in teaser melody to the first single, with the 'we belong together' line indicating a tour announcement shortly after/at the same time as a HS4 first single release,' said the comment on Reddit. The fan noted that a similar approach was used ahead of his debut solo single Sign of the Times from the first solo album.

While these conversations are purely driven by fans and lack confirmation from Styles' team or record label, they have sparked a wider narrative suggesting that 2026 could signal Styles' comeback to live performances after a prolonged hiatus from major tours.

Comment

by u/musicnewsua from discussion

in popheads

Comment

by u/musicnewsua from discussion

in popheads

Comment

by u/musicnewsua from discussion

in popheads

Hiatus, Projects, and Romance

Since concluding Love on Tour in mid-2023, which consisted of 169 shows and generated more than $600 million (£444 million), Styles has intentionally minimised his presence in the public eye.

The artist took a break from the mainstream music scene, directing their attention towards personal endeavours and selectively chosen projects. In addition to his musical pursuits, he has been engaged in various entrepreneurial activities, particularly growing his beauty and wellness brand Pleasing by introducing new product categories, such as those focused on sexual wellness.

During this period, the Watermelon Sugar singer focused on personal development, reemerging in 2024 for select appearances, such as participating in the Tokyo Marathon and engaging in charitable initiatives, while also strengthening his relationship with actress Zoë Kravitz.

Despite the hiatus, the sudden release of Forever, Forever has offered a compelling reminder that Styles' creative pulse remains strong. As speculation surrounding HS4 and a potential tour intensifies, the year 2026 is shaping up to be a highly awaited milestone in the artist's already impressive journey.