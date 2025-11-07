Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, 34, has made shocking accusations against Avengers star Jeremy Renner, 54, alleging that the actor threatened to involve US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a heated confrontation over alleged misconduct.

Zhou, who has worked on film projects including a documentary titled Chronicles of Disney, detailed her claims across a series of Instagram posts and in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.

The claims not only spotlight the Hawkeye star's alleged volatile temper but also underscore the pervasive issue of mistreatment faced by women and Asian filmmakers in Hollywood, according to Zhou.

This explosive account comes just over a year after Renner's near-fatal snowplough accident and reignites past controversies surrounding the actor's personal behaviour.

Jeremy Renner Accused of Sending 'Unwanted Pornographic Images' and Verbal Assault

The filmmaker claims her professional relationship with the star quickly soured.

According to Zhou, the two began corresponding in June 2025 after the actor reportedly sent her 'unwanted pornographic images' via direct message and WhatsApp.

Despite this, she said their communication evolved into a romantic relationship, which led her to invite him to collaborate on two of her film projects, including Chronicles of Disney.

The situation allegedly escalated dramatically during a meeting at Renner's home in Reno, Nevada, on August 20.

Zhou claimed that Renner became intoxicated and 'angrily yelled for two hours,' which prompted her to lock herself in a room out of fear.

Text messages she allegedly exchanged with colleagues that night, which were obtained by the Daily Mail, clearly show her expressing concern for her own safety.

The Threat to 'Call Immigration/ICE' Against Jeremy Renner Accuser

The most serious allegation came via her Instagram post, where Zhou alleged that after she confronted Renner privately about his behaviour, he threatened to 'call immigration/ICE' on her.

She stated that this claim 'deeply shocked and frightened' her. Zhou characterised her entire experience as an example of 'how women and Asian filmmakers are still being mistreated; in Hollywood.

In support of her claims, the Daily Mail also reported that Zhou shared partial screenshots of WhatsApp conversations. One message she is said to have shared included a chilling snippet from Renner, who allegedly wrote, 'Immigration will be notified of your—,' though the full text remains undisclosed as she declined to reveal it.

Renner's representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment from either the Daily Mail or The Daily Beast, both of which reviewed the allegations.

The Avengers actor, who survived a severe snowplough accident in 2023, has faced similar accusations in the past. His ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco, accused him of abusive behaviour during their 2019 custody dispute.

While Renner denied those specific claims in a later interview with The Guardian, he confirmed that he and Pacheco now share joint custody of their daughter.