Hannah Kobayashi, the woman who recently made headlines after her mysterious disappearance from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), has sparked further controversy as revelations about her personal life emerge.

A close associate of her ex-boyfriend, Amun Miranda, has claimed that her drug habits were a significant factor in their breakup, adding another layer of intrigue to an already dramatic story.

The Disappearance That Shocked a Nation

Kobayashi, 31, vanished from LAX in November while on her way to New York, leaving her family and friends frantic with worry.

Her father, Ryan Kobayashi, tragically took his own life while aiding the search for his daughter, further intensifying the public attention on her case.

Surveillance footage later revealed that Kobayashi had crossed the border into Mexico voluntarily, prompting police to close the case.

However, her family continued to contradict the official findings, maintaining that they were unsure of her safety.

After weeks of speculation, Kobayashi resurfaced in California, appearing healthy and meeting her lawyer at the border.

While her return brought relief to her family, it also sparked backlash as the $47,000 raised through a donation page for the search effort came under scrutiny.

The family has since offered refunds to donors who wish to reclaim their contributions.

A Complicated Love Life

Further complicating the narrative is Kobayashi's tangled relationship history.

She was reportedly travelling with her alleged Green Card husband, Argentina-native Alan Cacace, on the ill-fated flight to New York.

Cacace allegedly paid Kobayashi £11,800 ($15,000) for the marriage, with a similar sum promised after securing immigration documents.

Adding to the drama, Kobayashi's ex-boyfriend Miranda was also on the flight, accompanied by his own alleged Green Card wife, who happened to be Cacace's girlfriend.

The situation was further exacerbated by tensions between Kobayashi and Cacace's girlfriend, Marianne, who reportedly clashed with her over jealousy concerns.

Kobayashi was quoted as telling coworkers, "Girl, I'm not trying to steal your man. This is an arrangement we all talked about beforehand."

Drug Use and Relationship Breakdown

Amid the chaos, attention has turned to Kobayashi's personal struggles.

Miranda, who dated Kobayashi for two years before their breakup in August, cited her alleged drug abuse as a key reason for their split.

According to Anita Lopez, a friend of Miranda's family, "Amun really didn't like her drug habit. He was just disgusted by it."

Sources close to Kobayashi revealed that her drug use included psychedelics, cocaine, and nitrous oxide (commonly known as whippets).

Miranda himself speculated that Kobayashi's disappearance could have been linked to a mental health crisis exacerbated by substance abuse.

"From what her friends and mom told me, it's possible she was having a breakdown from lack of sleep, too much psychedelics, or coke," he said in text messages shared with coworkers.

Public Fallout and Family Statement

Following Kobayashi's reappearance, the public has raised questions about the veracity of her family's claims and the fundraising campaign.

In response, the family announced they would halt donations and honour refund requests submitted by 18 December.

Despite the backlash, they expressed relief over Kobayashi's safe return, stating, "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe."