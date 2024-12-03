The case of missing Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi has taken a dramatic turn as authorities confirmed that she was last seen voluntarily crossing into Mexico. The 30-year-old, whose disappearance sparked fears of foul play and human trafficking, is now classified as a "voluntary missing person," according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

The Timeline of Disappearance

Kobayashi travelled from Maui to Los Angeles on 8 November 2024, intending to visit an aunt in New York. However, investigators revealed she deliberately missed her connecting flight and remained in Los Angeles. Family members reported receiving concerning text messages from her before losing contact. According to NBC Los Angeles, surveillance footage captured Kobayashi at the Pico Metro Station near Crypto.com Arena on 11 November, where she was last seen with an unknown individual.

The following day, she retrieved her luggage at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), which had initially been checked through to New York. She then purchased a bus ticket to a destination near the Mexico border, using her passport as identification. On 12 November, Kobayashi was seen on U.S. Customs and Border Protection surveillance video crossing into Mexico at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, alone and appearing unharmed, as confirmed by LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell during a recent press conference.

READ MORE: Who Is Hannah Kobayashi? Missing Hawaiian Woman's Search Takes Tragic Turn After Father's Suicide

No Evidence of Foul Play

The LAPD emphasised that there is no evidence suggesting Kobayashi is a victim of trafficking or other criminal activity. McDonnell stated, "To date, the investigation has not uncovered any evidence that Kobayashi is being trafficked or is the victim of foul play." Kobayashi reportedly expressed a desire to step away from modern connectivity before leaving Hawaii, and authorities believe this may have influenced her decision to sever ties with friends and family.

Despite these findings, McDonnell urged Kobayashi to contact her loved ones or the U.S. Embassy to confirm her safety. He noted, "She has the right to privacy, and we respect her choice, but a simple message could reassure those who care about her." KTLA reported this statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

A Family in Mourning

While the search for Kobayashi continued, her family faced another tragedy when her father, Ryan Kobayashi, died by suicide on 24 November near LAX. Ryan had travelled from Hawaii to assist in the search for his daughter. According to reports, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed his death resulted from multiple blunt force injuries.

In the days before his death, Ryan made an emotional plea for his daughter's safe return, stating, "I miss her. Just want her to know that and just want her to reach out—anything." His death underscores the profound toll the disappearance has taken on the Kobayashi family.

Past Incidents of Disappearance

Authorities revealed that this is not the first time Kobayashi has gone missing. While details about previous incidents remain undisclosed, law enforcement sources confirmed her history of disappearing. This revelation has added complexity to the case, leaving many questions unanswered about her intentions and current whereabouts. According to NBC Los Angeles, these earlier incidents suggest a pattern in her behaviour.

Final Movements in Los Angeles

Investigators traced Kobayashi's movements during her time in Los Angeles. She was spotted at The Grove shopping centre on 9 November, attending a LeBron James event. Days later, she appeared on security footage at the Metro station near Crypto.com Arena. Family members described her as not being in good condition during this time and expressed concerns about her safety. Some of her last text messages indicated feelings of insecurity, with mentions of fears over her money being stolen.

Despite these distressing details, her voluntary crossing into Mexico has led authorities to close the case, classifying it as a personal decision rather than a criminal incident.