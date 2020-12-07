Everyone seems to be in high spirits as more pharmaceutical companies successfully produce coronavirus vaccines. However, a health official warned that the existence of a vaccine will not spell the end of COVID-19.

Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the Health Emergencies Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that vaccines do not equal zero COVID cases, although it will add a powerful tool in the current toolkit that is available in fighting the pandemic.

Many states in the U.S. will start rolling out vaccines, but as far as Dr Ryan is concerned, these vaccines will not eradicate the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

CNN reported that among the primary questions about these vaccines is how long it will take for it to make someone immune against the virus.

Dr Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, revealed that full immunity against the virus could only develop in a week or up to 10 days after one gets the second dose of the vaccine. As he explained, there are two doses that will be given to individuals.

Fauci revealed to Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during the Coronavirus Town Hall segment of CNN, that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are referred to as a prime boost, which means that there would be two injections. The first one will be followed by another, with an interval of three to four weeks between doses.

He further explained that while people would already start developing immunity after the initial dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it is not yet optimal. The second dose is needed to give optimal immunity, which would be at seven to 10 days after the second injection.

Although there is already a vaccine, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still urging people to wear face coverings. It states in its guidance that wearing a mask is still very important. At times, there could even be a need to wear it in their homes.

The CDC also stated that the highest risk of transmission has been among household contacts of patients with Covid-19. Keeping the home safe would require physical distancing. It highlights the correct usage of face masks outside or even inside the household to prevent transmission.