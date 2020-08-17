If you are among the many individuals who often hear their knees cracking or giving off a strange sound, then there is no need to worry because experts have weighed in on this phenomenon and it's not something that you must stress about.

A news release from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) revealed that there are simply two situations that knee cracking might be categorised into. For one, it could be anything, and it is something that one must not worry about. The other category is when there is already pain involved. This time around, it could be bothersome and would necessitate you to see a physician.

Harshvardhan Singh, a Department of Physical Therapy assistant professor at UAB, said that knee cracking could mean lots of things and for as long as the person does not feel pain, then those who experience it must not be anxious.

In the news release, it stated that the cracking activity during jogging or running may be caused by the large kneecap which does not fit well into the groove. In the instance where the thigh muscle becomes too tight, there is a possibility of pulling the kneecap, which could then cause a "popping noise". The downside is that this event likewise causes the degeneration of the knee cartilage.

This degenerative change is commonly seen in the elderly, said Singh. This could also lead to the locking of the knee joint and pain. U.S. News & World Report stated that scans showed the displacement of the surfaces of the joints that form the knee, lead to gas bubbles collapsing, and could result in knee cracking.

Singh further clarified the relationship between knee cracking and arthritis. He said that cracking of the knee would not automatically mean you have arthritis. Conversely, when people have knee arthritis, the knee joint loses its movement to a certain extent, which will not lead to a knee crack, as opposed to the usual knee cracking which denotes that the joint is lubricated and mobile.

In case the knee crack is a result of a malalignment of the kneecap, certain techniques are available. Taping or correcting it through proper exercises would be useful. At this juncture, a physical therapist can greatly help.