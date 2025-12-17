Hugh Jackman has been unveiled in a shock first look as a grizzled, ageing Robin Hood, appearing almost unrecognisable as the legendary outlaw at the end of his life. The actor, 56, is starring in The Death of Robin Hood, a dark re-imagining of the English folklore icon from A24, set for release in 2026.

The newly released images show Jackman with a wild mane of grey hair, a thick beard and a weather-beaten face etched with scars and regret, a far cry from the dashing heroes audiences have seen before. This Robin Hood is not a swashbuckling romantic, but a man reckoning with his violent past.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jackman says the role drew him in because of its emotional weight and realism. He explained that this version of Robin Hood is portrayed as a real man, marked by pain, love and hard choices, rather than a flawless folk hero.

He added that the story examines how power can be used for good or for harm, and what it costs the person who wields it.

A Darker Vision from Michael Sarnoski

The film is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, the filmmaker behind Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One. He has spent the past year shooting in Northern Ireland, using its bleak, rugged landscapes to reflect the harsh world of his story.

Sarnoski has described the film as an exploration of myth versus reality. While many know Robin Hood as the noble thief who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, this version questions that simple narrative.

The director hints that Robin was once a murderous outlaw who did terrible things, only to live long enough to see himself turned into a hero by folklore.

A Brutal World of Mud and Blood

Although the film is not a traditional action blockbuster, Sarnoski says it is likely to be more intense than audiences expect. He compares its violence to a war movie, describing medieval combat as brutal and ugly rather than elegant.

Fighting scenes reportedly involve characters battling in mud, cold and chaos, trying to survive rather than perform stylish swordplay. The film was shot in freezing, rainy conditions in the barren mountains of Northern Ireland, adding to the raw realism of the production.

Bill Skarsgård as a Fractured Ally

Bill Skarsgård stars alongside Jackman as a version of Little John. In this retelling, Robin Hood once led a small army of young fighters, acting as a mentor to Skarsgård's character.

Years later, the two men cross paths again, carrying very different views of the lives they once lived. Their shared history and unresolved tensions form a key emotional thread in the story, with both men forced to confront the consequences of their past actions.

Jodie Comer's Mysterious Role

Jodie Comer also stars in the film, though her character remains largely under wraps. Sarnoski has confirmed she is not Maid Marian, instead describing her as someone who introduces Robin Hood to another side of life.

Comer's scenes were filmed along the dramatic north coast of Northern Ireland, with her striking blue costume standing in contrast to the grey, harsh world surrounding Jackman and Skarsgård. The relationship between her character and Robin is said to bring sensitivity and emotional depth to the film.

The Death of Robin Hood was shot on 35mm film, a first for Sarnoski, and the director believes this added a sense of urgency and authenticity to the production. With its focus on brutality, myth and identity, the film promises a bold and unsettling take on one of Britain's most enduring legends when it arrives in cinemas in 2026.